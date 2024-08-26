Kaytranada Steps Into The Power Of Punchy Minimalism

Courtesy of Kaytranada

Fashion, a direct reflection of the zeitgeist, is both cyclical and ever-evolving. On the other hand, trends are irrelevant when style enters the chat. It’s intrinsically personal, it’s how we show up in the world, the confidence we exude, and the uniqueness we bring to the table, it’s a sartorial manifesto if you will. Think WuTang’s street soldiers wear, Prince’s androgynous flamboyance, Aaliyah’s tomboy chic, Missy Elliott’s futuristic avant-garde, and Pharrell’s effortless blend of skate culture and luxury. These artists didn’t just follow trends; they crafted their own one-of-a-kind identities and movements that are now forever etched in culture. Enter Kaytranada, a cultural trailblazer who defies this uniformity with effortless sophistication and finesse.

The Grammy Award-winning Haitian-Canadian music producer and DJ has subtly yet confidently evolved before our eyes, transitioning from enigmatic beatmaker to budding style vanguard over the past decade, embodying the power of authenticity. For Kaytranada, who burst onto the scene with a viral remix of Janet Jackson’s “If,” and has since delivered some of the most beloved albums fusing electronic, hip hop, R&B, and house, style isn’t just about aesthetics, it’s an expression of his unique rhythm and creativity.

In today’s fast-paced market, where new artists emerge daily, the original personal style prerequisite of yesteryear seems to have now faded. The internet, aka the great leveler, has undeniably blurred the lines between fashion and style. With trends spreading globally at an unprecedented rate, regional and subcultural flair, and sheer gutsiness have been overshadowed, leaving everything feeling recycled, repackaged, and offered to the highest bidder. Plus, with such a high turnover of trends, driven by instant gratification and social media virality, the importance of cultivating a distinct personal style, especially as an artist, has been lost.

Courtesy of Kaytranada

Kaytranada’s latest album, Timeless, exemplifies his dedication to separating himself aesthetically from his peers. Collaborating with wardrobe stylist Von Ford, Kaytranada has crafted a sonic and visual experience that reflects his essence. Their work together proves that while fashion may be ephemeral, true style has staying power.

Before meeting Von, Kaytranada didn’t have a stylist. They first met in 2020 at a Louis Vuitton party in New York City through mutual friends. Their connection was anything but typical—it was almost serendipitous. Neither was actively seeking the other, yet their meeting felt fated, with a sprinkle of humor. Kaytranada describes their initial interaction as “kind of sassy,” especially on Von’s part. “We were both like, ‘Oh, nice to meet you,’” he recalls with a laugh. Despite initially brushing each other off, their paths kept crossing in the city for nearly a year. Naturally, the two finally gravitated toward each other, sparking a genuine friendship that would soon evolve into a creative partnership.

Growing up in suburban Montreal, Kaytranada would spend the majority of his time cranking out bedroom beats, and fashion took a back seat. “I always had an interest in style and expressing myself through the way I dressed, but I was kind of lazy [about it],” he explains. But don’t be fooled by his modesty, his wardrobe offered more of a laid-back yet stylish aesthetic. It leans more into American Apparel’s heyday, with whispers of a minimalistic tone. “I love clothes with no labels,” he shares. “I had a thing about not being too flashy, not being seen, and being more mysterious.” This sense of understated cool perfectly summed up the Soundcloud era of the mid-2010’s when his profile first rose, a time when emerging acts thrived off of anonymity.

Things took a pivotal shift when both Kaytranada and Von found themselves living in Los Angeles nearly a year later, ready to make their mark. For the first time, Kaytranada’s image, music aside, became a pivotal conversation paramount to his artistry. “It came at the perfect time. I was trying to find answers,” he reflects. His Intimated EP was released the year prior and was met with widespread acclaim, boasting top-notch features from H.E.R., Thundercat and Mach-Hommy. But with no new music on the horizon, Kaytranada found himself in what he explains as a drought. “I was DJ’ing a lot of parties in L.A., so that was keeping my name relevant,” he continues. But still, he felt that there was more to do, more to accomplish.

Courtesy of Kaytranada

L.A. broadened Kaytranada’s perspective on his career. “I felt like I was part of something in L.A., in this industry.” The city and its driven spirit showed him that being a successful artist wasn’t just about creating music, it was also about crafting a complete and cohesive image that resonates. Much like how fashion refers to individual pieces, separately, style embodies a full expression of self. There’s one conversation, in particular, he remembers having with Von and another friend about this same idea. This would ultimately catalyze his foray into the fashion world. “They did this whole speech about how I needed to commit.”

With Kaytranada’s trust, Von quickly began working, arranging photo shoots within a week through his contacts. “Cool brands were interested in me, not just as an artist, but as a person, which was really nice,” Kaytranada recalls. This move proved strategic. “I understand the importance now, back then, I was just Kevin in Montreal, living at my mom’s. Like Prince said, ‘I gotta go out there and be Prince.’ I had to go and be Kaytranada.”

Courtesy of Kaytranada

In 2022, Kaytranada joined The Weeknd’s After Hours til Dawn Tour, performing across the United States, Europe, and South America as an opening act alongside Snoh Aalegra and Mike Dean. With Von and Kaytranada in sync, Kaytranada’s management saw this as an opportune time to bring Von on full-time. They spent the rest of the month touring Europe. As Kaytranada’s career progressed, so did his approach to fashion, thanks to Von’s guidance.

The artist says that his stylist’s knowledge of brands, especially emerging brands has become privy to him too. His current staples include Loewe, Acne Studios, and Martine Rose. He also highlights how Von has exposed him to Black designers. “I [knew of] Ferragamo but didn’t dive into it until Von showed me their work with Maxmillion Davis as the creative director.”

Last year, Kaytranada attended the GQ Man of the Year Party in a sleek, two-piece ensemble from Ferragamo’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection. The look was comprised of a succinct grey hooded jacket and trouser set. He also mentions Rick Owens, noting that while it’s not his style per se, he appreciates it from afar, reflecting his expanding taste.

JC Olivera/WireImage

According to Von, Kaytranada’s style evolution is punctuated by the shift from a more spontaneous approach to a more strategic and intentional one. “Kay has always had a sense of style, but I don’t think it was as elevated as it is now,” he says. “[Before] there wasn’t a focused direction.” He adds that he’d simply wear what he liked or found interesting without much thought to direction or impact.

While intuition and gut feeling play a major role in their creative process, Von’s vision is centered around crafting a deliberate and influential presence. The stylist shares that he came in and applied strategy and tactics to the wardrobe in addition to purpose. While doing so he ensured that every moment isn’t just about looking good. It’s also about creating a specific energy that resonates with the audience and enhances Kaytranada’s overall brand, according to Von. This intentionality adds depth to the fashion choices, making each one a strategic move designed to leave a lasting impact.

Kaytranada seems to have no ego when it comes to his appreciation for Von. His gratitude is palpable, and unlike some artists who might not fully acknowledge their stylists, Kaytranada genuinely values and respects his friend’s contribution. “All of this is because of Von. He’s the Clarence Avant of the situation,” Kaytranada says, affectionately comparing their partnership to a “sisterhood.” “We’re partners in crime. It’s like, ‘Where have you been all my life?’ He’s like family.” Their collaboration blends Kaytranada’s personal tastes with Von’s vision and expertise. “[Von] knows me, what works and what might be a bit too left of field, but we do like to experiment.” Kaytranada appreciates their honest and open communication. “When I tell him I don’t like something, it’s not a big deal.”

Timeless marks Kaytranada’s third studio album. The cover is a reflection of his evolution. The stark black and white image is striking, his eyes holding a deep, demanding, and mystic gaze. “I think it describes a type of boldness,” he says of the cover. “I always wanted a black and white album cover. Throughout my career, there were always creative directors who would chime and say no, ‘this is the album cover, and I was like okay.’” But this time around, with no creative director appointed, he and Von, who also doubled as art director, worked with a photographer, Jivi Emir, to collaboratively bring a minimal yet dynamic visual experience to the album.

Courtesy of Kaytranada

“It would be crazy to have an album called Timeless and then it’s like the trendiest look on the cover, you know?,” Von says. “That’s why it’s just like a drawback, like literally, pulled back. Fur and just a white thermal because; those things aren’t ever going to go out of style. You could wear that in 1990 and in 2024 and it’s still gonna give at the club.”

Like the record’s namesake, the style narrative evokes a classic essence. Of course, for the duo who do appreciate experimentation, there’s also a touch of adventure and raw sexiness that leans into this sleek and futuristic world. “We love designers like Martine Rose who’s gonna give us a classic shoe but then turn it into a mule or make it a crazy boot,” he explains. “Because Kay is a producer, too, he does have a little bit more freedom to show more personalities and sounds he can tap into, so the style should do the same.”

During this rollout, Kaytranada has donned luxurious furs, sharp suits, and lots of leather. Surprisingly, the distinctive material was a first for the producer and DJ. He says leather was something he recently discovered that he loved–he adds that he felt like he’d been sleeping on it. “It looks good and matches a bit of the darkness of the album.”

Forgoing music videos, he opted for playful visualizers featuring himself and the guest artist. He wears leather head to toe, accented by a simple white T-shirt, chunky belt, and thick black boots. Kaytranada exudes a new confidence as he grooves in a box-shaped lined with acoustic foam, letting the vocalists take center stage while maintaining his unique rhythm.

“I wanted to show up as my true, fully evolved self when it comes to how I wanted to be seen physically and heard,” Kaytranada explains. “Timeless is an era of me being unapologetically me. With my previous albums, which is weird to say, I expressed myself but not fully. I was not in my full confidence for my first two albums and the EPs that came in between.”

Courtesy of Kaytranada

In just a few weeks, Kaytranada will kick off the Timeless tour, a 14-city journey featuring special guests like Channel Tres, Kitty Cash, and Amaarae, among others. While Kaytranada may not be an artist in the traditional sense, elevating his stage presence and performance is an exciting challenge the duo have taken on. He’s poised to take command of the stage in an innovative way. In addition to the album’s live quality, the two are thrilled to elevate the entire experience through style, naturally. “It’s kind of funny cause finally we took out curtains and projector screens and the DJ booth because I do want people to see the outfit,” he says through laughter.

For those tapped into the fashion world, it’s not news that Kaytranada has become a familiar face at Gucci’s runway shows. The duo has built a great relationship with Sabato De Sarno, who took the helm as the Italian fashion house’s creative director in 2023. “For his first show, he had us there. We were really happy to go and see the new life he brought to the brand. It really resonated with Kay and myself,” Von shares. For Kaytranada, Sabato’s minimalistic approach won him over instantly. They’ve been at three of the shows this year already. At the brand’s Cruise 2025 fashion show in London, he wore a standout runway look, donning a sleek brown-hued suit complete with a lime-green Jackie bag and matching leather gloves.

Courtesy of Gucci

They’ve now partnered with the iconic brand to create custom outfits for the Timeless Tour. “For them to be part of the show is crazy, something I never really imagined,” says Kaytranada. “It’s so rewarding because it shows that we’ve been doing something right in our fashion journey thus far when a major house like Gucci wants to work with us,” Von says proudly. “On top of that during their relaunch where they’re probably very particular about who they bring in, new faces, who they want to work with.”

Today, it’s expected to see Kaytranada DJ’ing at the buzziest fashion events from Jacquemus to Loewe to Gucci. His sartorial star has risen to a pinnacle where we commonly can see him proudly perched front row with the who’s who of the fashion world. For Kaytranada, it’s been an exciting journey with his friend-turned-stylist Von Ford by his side all while earning, growing, and experimenting. Or put simply, evolving.