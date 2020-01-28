Italian sportswear brand Kappa will be available in the U.S. for in-store purchasing for the first time.

Kappa recently revealed that they’ve partnered with the Snow Lodge Aspen, a new extension of Montauk’s The Surf Lodge restaurant. The two brands are creating the ultimate experience – food and fashion.

The partnership launched on January 24th and will be available for purchase until Sunday, April 26th. The collection’s launch overlaps with the X Games, which will be held in Aspen, Colorado, as they have been since 2002. This unique, specially curated pop-up is sure to be a hot spot for all skiers Colorado to watch or participate in the extreme sports.

Kappa‘s latest collection features a variety of jackets and pants that are suitable for skiers at any skill level. A ventilation system, a new addition, will prevent the wearer from getting cold by regulating their body temperature. Hot girl winter, anyone?

Check out a few shots from the collection below.

01 Sportswear Brand Kappa Is Now Available For In-Store Purchasing 02 Sportswear Brand Kappa Is Now Available For In-Store Purchasing 03 Sportswear Brand Kappa Is Now Available For In-Store Purchasing 04 Sportswear Brand Kappa Is Now Available For In-Store Purchasing 05 Sportswear Brand Kappa Is Now Available For In-Store Purchasing

Share :