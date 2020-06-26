Kanye West And Gap Announce 10-Year Partnership

The Gap Brand has found a solution to its debatable decline – Kanye West. Gap, who has been one of the companies that was hit by the pandemic closed over 800 stores and furloughed 80,000 North America employees, according to the New York Times.

But in this climate if there is anyone who can save a fashion conglomerate, the controversial rapper and designer might be your answer. West has found much success in his Yeezy shoes partnership with Adidas which was expected to top 1.3 billion in sales just last year.

The rapper who once declared he would “like to be the Steve Jobs of Gap” has always had an eye for luxe basics with his independent Yeezy season label and simple selects have always spread across the Gap’s DNA. West posted on his Twitter this morning celebrating the news, “Yeezy and Gap form partnership,” he wrote.

“We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his YEEZY brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership,” read a statement from Global Head of Gap Brand, Mark Breitbard.

The first collection from West and The Gap Brand will be make it debut in 2021.