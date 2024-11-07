Kamala Harris Wore An Excellent Suit During Concession Speech

Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris and her clothing choices have been largely important throughout her presidential campaign. For the concession speech on Tuesday afternoon at her alma mater Howard University she opted for a suit that stood true to her recent wardrobe. The deep purple hue also spoke to the grace and regal energy that Harris has exuded in recent months. The well-tailored ensemble also notes the level of sophistication that often is associated with the pieces the Democratic candidate wore regularly in public reportedly styled by Leslie Fremar.

While addressing the nation and her supporters she expressed compelling and critical sentiments: “To everyone who is watching: Do not despair. This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves.” Accompanying these inspirational words Harris and her clean-cut pantsuit pointed to her continuing to instill positivity into the mood of the nation. Additionally, the deep purple silk top she wore was an eloquent selection further pointing to Harris’ fixation on presenting herself as clean-cut and put together. Her heavily worn American flag pin was also visible–and so were a pair of pearl earrings. These key accessories have been staples for the Vice President.

“While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign,” Harris said. This expression made it clear that the nation’s electoral college votes pointed toward former president Donald Trump would receive a second term.

Her exit and the visibility of her suit key in on how she utilized clothing to showcase optimism and a belief that the American people were ready to usher in a new chapter. Past looks throughout her campaign featured custom-designed suits by Sergio Hudson, Chemena Kamali for Chloé, and more. Her latest ensemble was her presenting yet another suit that is the opposite of drab.