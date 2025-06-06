Essence Fashion Digest: June Ambrose Named Creative Director Of Naturalizer, Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2026 Men’s Pre-Collection, And More 

Getty Images

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First, June Ambrose was announced as the new Global Ambassador and Creative Director of Naturalizer, while FRTWN founder Gina Lewis hosted an exclusive tour of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” guided by guest curator Dr. Monica L. Miller.

Additionally, Depop kicked off its summer of secondhand with a series of events in NYC, and Body by Raven Tracy launched its first-ever NYC pop-up, running through June 29. Meanwhile, Louis Vuitton debuted its Spring/Summer 2026 Men’s Pre-Collection inspired by the English countryside. Lastly, Hellessy’s Resort 2026 collection showcases a refined mix of tailoring and modern femininity.

June Ambrose Named Global Ambassador And Creative Director Of Naturalizer

June Ambrose brings over 30 years of experience, from costume designing for Missy Elliott to serving as Puma’s creative director, and continues to make bold moves. Now according to WWD, as Global Ambassador and Creative Director of Naturalizer, she’s expanding her impact by pushing the brand beyond its comfort zone while honoring its core identity.

Since joining, Ambrose has introduced Naturalizer Sport and is set to unveil its first collection in 2026, marking a fresh, forward-thinking chapter for the heritage brand.

FRTWN Founder Gina Lewis Hosts A Private Tour Of The Met Exhibition “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”

FRTWN founder, Gina Lewis, gathered a distinguished group of guests, including Sheryl Lee Ralph, Shelby Ivey Christie, Solange Franklin, and others, for lunch at Red Rooster Harlem. Following the meal, they made their way to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for a private tour of the exhibition led by Dr. Monica L. Miller, guest curator of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” and author of “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism And The Styling Of Black Diasporic Identity,” the book that inspired the exhibition. During the event, attendees reflected on the influence of culture on fashion, exploring themes of identity, resistance, and creative expression.

This moment is meaningful to FRTWN as they expand their reach beyond a commerce platform to become a cultural hub for the global Black fashion community.

Depop’s Summer Of Second Hand Is Here

Depop is launching a series of activations throughout the month to celebrate New York’s unique fashion finds and usher in a bold new era of style. As the fastest-growing resale platform in the U.S., Depop is uniquely positioned to champion both this fashion-forward movement and sustainability. On June 7th, Depop will partner with the Brooklyn Museum for First Saturdays, spotlighting standout sellers at the event. Then, on June 14th, they’ll host a one-day Depop Block Party, transforming downtown into an immersive secondhand playground with live music, curated booths, and more.

Body By Raven Tracy Hosts A Pop-Up In New York City

Body By Raven Tracy is bringing its first-ever pop-up to New York City, setting up shop in Nolita from Friday, June 6, through June 29. While the brand previously hosted a party for its “body babes” during Fashion Week, this marks its debut retail experience in the Big Apple. With the continued success of its permanent Melrose Avenue location in Los Angeles, it’s clear that Tracy knows precisely how to deliver what her customers want—think curve-hugging basics, sexy summer swimwear, and more.

Visit the pop-up at 262 Mott Street, New York, NY, now through June 29 to shop the hottest new items.

Louis Vuitton Unveils Spring/Summer 2026 Men’s Pre-Collection

Louis Vuitton unveils its Spring/Summer 2026 Men’s Pre-Collection, inspired by the charm of the English countryside. The collection blends classic country tailoring with a dandy sensibility, staying true to the core of the Louis Vuitton Men’s aesthetic. Pharrell Williams’ LVERs ideology continues to guide the creative direction, infusing the collection with themes of love, cultural connection, and modern elegance.

Hellessy Reveals Resort 2026 Collection

Sylvie Millstein’s Hellessy Resort 2026 collection blends classic tailoring with bold femininity and luxe details. Standout pieces include a scarlet draped blouse with beaded trousers, a lace-embellished vest over suede jeans, and a convertible pink blazer that transitions from mini dress to suit.

With sequins, feathers, and velvet bows elevating everyday staples, the collection redefines modern elegance. Millstein continues to blur gender lines, offering versatile, statement-making pieces for the confident, style-driven Hellessy woman.