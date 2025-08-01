No Notes: Joy Sunday Stuns At 'Wednesday' Premiere In McQueen

Getty Images

Joy Sunday is leaving her mark on the fashion industry one look at a time. To attend the premiere of Netflix’s “Wednesday,” the actress arrived in an eloquent cable knit dress by McQueen, formerly titled Alexander McQueen. What struck me most about this moment is how Sunday opted for the statement hue, cherry red. It’s a fearless nod to the fantastical realm that is showcased on “Wednesday.” And rather than showing up in an unforgettable ensemble, she chose to show up in a head-turning number styled by Darryl Glover.

What makes the look? Throughout the design of her cable knit dress, there happens to be knotted knit detailing, which further adds to the appeal of the frock. Each knot is intricately tied, which pushes the idea of unique customization that has always been the core of the house founded by the late designer. Additionally, the long sleeves, which are also a major part of the design, evoke a hint of tastefulness.

Floral lace tights and sky-high laced Heron boots, both by the house, which speak to the Victorian era of fashion, were solid accessory choices. Joy’s striking top hat, in a matching red tone, featured a playful tassel element. This look was from the house’s Autumn/Winter 2025 collection.

Overall, this ensemble is eccentric and somewhat a bit unexpected. And that’s the joy in fashion. When folks might think of you as someone who doesn’t venture into playful territory, you’re able to shock and awe them. Sunday and Glover did just that.

Earlier this week, the duo teamed up on another look that was equally as memorable as the previously mentioned moment. For a photo call, Sunday arrived in a red and white gingham suit by designer George Keburia, who hails from Tbilisi, Georgia. The blazer and skirt featured detailing that speaks to the designer’s affinity for whimsy elements: oversized puffy sleeves in black and a matching puffed collar element.

Since black was a significant color for this moment, black tights and patent leather heels topped off the look. Did I mention that the puffed sleeves and collar were also designed with miniature velvet black bows? This kitschy detail showcases Keburia’s retro-futuristic appeal–and it also presents Sunday as a fashion lover worth paying attention to right now.