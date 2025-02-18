New Balance

Joe Robinson largely known as Joe Freshgoods and New Balance have teamed up on a new collaboration. The “Aged Well” 992 which features an aged colorway is inspired by their first-ever collaboration, the “No Emotions are Emotions 992” which incorporate the effect of sunlight fading over time.

The newest 992 light pink colorway symbolizes a shoe that has gradually been weathered under the sun. This key detail represents the lasting relationship between New Balance and Joe Freshgoods. Additionally, there is a gradient effect across the five shades that also captures the long-term evolution of the collaboration.

“When we released the 992 in 2020, it was a scary and anxious moment for me, but fast forward to now, we’ve built something incredible. This relationship has grown in ways I couldn’t have imagined, and this sneaker is like the championship ring you get after a big win,” Robinson, founder and creative director of Joe Freshgoods shared in a statement.

The imprint Robinson has left on the sneaker market is irreversible. In regard to his releases, many of his fans regularly express their excitement via social media. The rollouts that are timed to his releases typically include creative elements ranging from mini films which key in on noteworthy figures. At times releases are also accompanied by expertly shot imagery with core themes.

The founder and his ability to convey powerful stories alongside key milestones such as the 2020 All-Star Weekend launch which featured the debut of their first two shoe collaborations, and Joe’s beloved short film “Outside Clothes” are proof of his dedication to his craft. These moments are also a culmination of how he’s transformed the footwear industry in the past five years with 10 projects that have led to 20 shoes in total.

“With this campaign and collection, I aimed to capture and illuminate an incredible chapter of my life that has been all about growth in a personal and real way, highlighting the evolution of my five-year relationship with New Balance, the ups and the downs, but most importantly, its lasting impact on global sneaker culture,” Robinson adds.

According to a press statement from New Balance to further commemorate the anniversary, Joe Freshgoods and New Balance have hosted intimate pop-ups in cities significant to the silhouette’s cultural impact, including Boston, and Washington, D.C. A pop-up in Chicago is slated to take place.

The Joe Freshgoods X New Balance “Aged Well” 992 launches exclusively on JoeFreshgoods.com starting February 21, 2025, and globally on NewBalance.com on February 28, 2025. Suggested retail pricing is $220.

The Joe Freshgoods X New Balance 992 “Aged Well” collaboration is now available via EGL raffle (worldwide), with the draw closing Thursday, February 20th at 10 AM.