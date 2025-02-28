Jodie Turner-Smith stunned at the 2025 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards. To the beloved luncheon, the actress wore an excellently tailored two-piece outfit by H&M. Inspired by the 1980s, the pieces are a part of H&M Studio’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection. For this special look Jodie was able to channel power dressing in an interesting way.

Since Jodie is not a novice when it comes to red carpet dressing, it was fitting that she opted for this leather ensemble. H&M Men’s Atelier dressed musician Moses Sumney and actor Tramell Tillman for the prestigious affair in Los Angeles. Tastemaker Bevy Smith was dressed in archival H&M.

Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Turner-Smith’s outfit created by H&M Studio consisted of a matching green leather jacket and skirt. The matching set is the perfect pair–and the shade of green, which both pieces are made from, is a color of the moment, a deep green tone. Oval sunglasses by the brand were also worn. The outfit was completed by a white undershirt, a pair of mesh tights, a few silver tone necklaces, and a slick pair of H&M leather knee-high boots. A contrasting suede bag was another key accessory worn by the actress.

“I loved this kind of edgy rock and roll look. It felt like something different than I usually get to do for red carpets and fun,” Jodie shared. “It’s nice getting dressed for a luncheon, because you can, I think, have a little bit more fun and be a little more expressive, because it’s not necessarily something that has to be formal.”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Turner-Smith declared that fashion is one of the best ways that we learn to express ourselves. She even explains that as the mother of a nearly five-year-old she’s witnessed firsthand how her daughter wants to show her personality through clothing. “She watches me do fittings and get dressed and express myself through fashion, so perhaps it sort of influenced her to care about it.”

When addressing the dark-hued color choice for the luncheon, the actress shared that she loves color and textures. She adds that there are moments when she’s not in the mood for color–Turner-Smith also mentions that sometimes it’s appropriate to wear all black everything too. “I think that my complexion was made to taste every color of the rainbow and every combination of those primary colors of the rainbow. I love to see myself in color,” she adds.