Jodie Turner-Smith Leans Into The Boho Trend

Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith proves again that her style inclinations are always on point. For her latest feat, the actress stunned in a Zuhair Murad gown at a Clarins ICONS event in Los Angeles. Turner-Smith who we’ve been following on the fashion front for quite some time delivered a look that speaks to the trends hitting runways globally. In the moment styled by Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, her long standing stylists, Jodie signaled that this year will be ripe with experimentation.

Looks that ether into Boho territory are of the moment–and this look is an example of the myriad of ways one can lean into this trend. The Zuhair Mohad gown featured an excellent draped train that fell right at Jodie’s choice of footwear. The hue of the dress also offered a chance for us to revel in how deep shades are exquisite on Black women. Pulling off lace in this manner speaks to Jodie’s ability to delve into any material. For months, Wayman + Micah have been offering up a variety of well-dressed celebrities, Jodie is a part of this number.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In her own right Turner-Smith is a style star that keeps us on our toes. For instance, for the Vanity Fair Oscars after party she donned a breathtaking Vivienne Westwood gown in white with head-turning pleating throughout. In February, in London for Burberry’s latest show she pulled off an oversized camel suit with a chic deep green coat by the house. A suede bag with gold buckled detailing was also worn by Jodie.

No matter the occasion, Turner-Smith is constantly pushing boundaries when it comes to getting dressed. Her latest ensemble serves as an isolated moment that showcases this notion.