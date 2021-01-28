Photo Credit: Kevin Spence

What started out as an entertaining Instagram video, turned into a thundering go-to newscast for Jim Jones. And most recently, REVOLT TV has renewed the rapper’s mini-series The Drip Report after a popular first season. The three to five minute Friday series features “Weavahman Jim” as he dives into style trends, upcoming releases and, of course, the weekend weather report.

Known for his everlasting contribution on hip-hop culture, Jim Jones has made an impact with special note to his Dipset days, as the group never hesitated to look fly in and out the music videos. “Harlem is responsible for the flyest people,” the rapper tells ESSENCE. Although society blinds some into thinking sporting high-end labels transitions to having style, Jones exclaims that flooding money into designer heavy seams aren’t pre reqs for being dripped out. “See, people confuse fashion with splashing, I could go get something out of Walmart and you might think it’s Givenchy when I put it on,” he exhorts. “That’s the difference between me and everybody. It’s not what you wear, it’s who’s wearing it.”

Jones also reveals he’s been working profusely with prominent producers in the music industry such as Scram Jones, Hitmaka and Zaytoven. This comes after his features on “Still Ballin” and “Wait Wait Weight,” as well as his recent release “Election” featuring Juelz Santana and Marc Scibilla.

Photo Credit: Kevin Spence

Below, ESSENCE got a chance to chat with Jones about his latest style, thoughts on re-worked pieces and the importance of using music as a way to monetize more businesses.

ESSENCE: How has it been working with the REVOLT team?

Jones: It’s been great. Shout out to REVOLT and my great production team. The energy’s always to the top of the roof when we’re filming. It feels good to walk into some place with good energy and everybody works off each other’s energy. We say a prayer every day before we start and to get to work.

NYC holds the mecca to style, how has the city influenced your own personal drip?

I come from Harlem, so legend has it that Harlem is responsible for the flyest people. I grew up watching some of the illest trends and some of the flyest dudes to walk the face of this earth. That’s where I get a bit of my style from.

Which style do you prefer, 90s to early 2000’s or late-2000s to now?

It’s funny you said that, my style really hasn’t changed since I started it; just the clothes got slimmer and more fitted. It was pretty detrimental when I got in the game, but pretty much the same old just a little bit iller. Couple of different name brands, but it’s the same drip, same Harlem uniform.

COVID-19 is unfortunately still here, but you’ve been one of the few rappers ensuring the safety of others and yourself with wearing a mask. Is it safe to say the mask counts in the fit? How do you match it?

You’ve definitely got to match the mask with the drip. It’s a life-saving accessory, but it’s definitely an accessory to the drip. It can take your outfit up another notch by having the right mask.

Recently the rapper YK Osiris made waves about his red Gucci jacket, do you think it’s ok to remake different pieces out of designer cloth?

I’ve never been a fan of that. I know in Harlem, we kind of created that whole brand due to Dapper Dan back in the days. In the 80s with the hustler and the dope boy fashion, it was definitely acceptable to me and I was a fan. I used to dream about having the jackets but I never actually got to get an actual Dapper Dan jacket. Cam was an avid fan of them, so we always had pieces of stuff like that. I, myself, couldn’t have done it. But shout out to everybody who is making money, like Exclusive Game who actually made that jacket.

How important do you think it is for an artist, or rap artist, to have other ways of income outside of music?

Music is a platform for artists to do what they dream about. Getting involved with it, as it has, gave me so many ancillary businesses and money that, you know, I can’t even start to begin to tell you. But, I encourage every artist to use this music as a platform to go in every different direction as possible because the career’s not promised. You could be here today and gone tomorrow, but if you use your platform wisely, you can maintain business for the rest of your life.