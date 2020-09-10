Jide Osifeso Chats About Reigning Champ Collaboration
Made entirely in Canada, Reigning Champ tapped creative director Jide Osifeso to design its second collection. Shot in Lagos by Nigerian-born photographer Stephen Tayo, the creative linkup between the three continued Osifeso’s interpretation of eclectic streetwear through intricate design and techniques while including Tayo’’ streetcasts friends in a set of evocative, textile-layered portraits.

“We share a similar design ethos and have collaborated on product for a few years now so this time around we really wanted to challenge our process, but keep familiarity in terms of design language,” Osifeso tells ESSENCE.

“I don’t have wild swings in regards to taste so the product wont either, but I am always looking for innovative means of construction, fabric, and finishing. The tailoring was what we focused on here.”

Blending the two notions of newness and familiarity, Reigning Champ’s attraction to manufacturing brought to life Osifeso’s seam-work with refined boxy silhouettes, robust technical fabrics, and contrasting textures. “I designed this before everything changed with the onset of COVID and we were forced to stay inside, but it was really designed with the intention of bringing luxury home,” the designer exclaimed.

The pandemic has made everyone, including designers look at how useful a product may be in our new normal. For fashion, the thought of being comfortable at home is now arguably the #1 thought when making new collections. “The system of dress here in LA is very casual and I wanted to product to be able to be worn throughout ones daily activities while maintaining comfort and style, even if those activities don’t involve you leaving the home.”

Ranging in price from $120 – $300, Reigning Champ’s second collection can be purchased shop.reigningchamp.com.

TOPICS: 