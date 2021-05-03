Mother’s Day Jewelry Pieces For Any Last-Minute Shoppers
Mother’s Day on the horizon, but luckily, there’s still enough time to grab the perfect gift for the mom in your life. One surefire gift option is a beautiful, meaningful piece of jewelry, and there are tons of stones and diamonds on the market to choose from.

Depending on your favorite lady’s personal style, available jewelry selections range from dainty to loud pieces that almost any mom would adore. While shipping has been a hassle since the beginning of the pandemic for many, several retailers offer express-shipping on certain pieces that will still allow for your gift to arrive before the weekend if ordered within the next few days.

Designers — including luxury classics such as Dior, Versace and Mejuri — all have new Spring drops to sort through, while offerings from emerging Black-owned brands like Jam+ Rico and Edas are bringing a new look to contemporary jewelry design.

Keep scrolling below for a look at several last-minute Mother’s Day gift options and where you can find them.

01
Gucci Necklace
available at Ssense $235 Shop Now
02
Laura Lombardi Curb Chain Anklet
available at Laura Lombardi $75 Shop Now
03
SVNR Otrobanda
available at SVNR $110 Shop Now
04
Cult Gaia Nora Choker
available at Cult Gaia $248 Shop Now
05
Jam + Rico Carmen Earrings
available at Jam + Rico $83 Shop Now
06
Lorraine West Fawohodie Ring
available at Lorraine West $1,335 Shop Now
07
Kaleidoscope Beauty Nia brass choker – Handmade in Kenya
available at Kaleidoscope Beauty $57 Shop Now
08
Edas Prime Earrings
available at Edas $75 Shop Now
09
Mejuri Pearl Rectangle Locket Necklace
available at Mejuri $195 Shop Now
10
Versace Gold Medusa Ring
available at Versace $150 Shop Now

