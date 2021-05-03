Photo: Kaleidoscope Beauty UK

Mother’s Day on the horizon, but luckily, there’s still enough time to grab the perfect gift for the mom in your life. One surefire gift option is a beautiful, meaningful piece of jewelry, and there are tons of stones and diamonds on the market to choose from.

Depending on your favorite lady’s personal style, available jewelry selections range from dainty to loud pieces that almost any mom would adore. While shipping has been a hassle since the beginning of the pandemic for many, several retailers offer express-shipping on certain pieces that will still allow for your gift to arrive before the weekend if ordered within the next few days.

Designers — including luxury classics such as Dior, Versace and Mejuri — all have new Spring drops to sort through, while offerings from emerging Black-owned brands like Jam+ Rico and Edas are bringing a new look to contemporary jewelry design.

Loading the player...

Keep scrolling below for a look at several last-minute Mother’s Day gift options and where you can find them.