Jaylen Brown’s Performance Brand 741 Announces Rover “White Noise” Sneaker Launch

Andrew Ciggs

Tunnel fits connoisseur and Boston Celtics star player Jaylen Brown has announced the release of the 741 “White Noise” Rover sneaker.

Brown and 741 return with the third official colorway from his brand–this launch also follows the “Grey Nebula” drop which was revealed in April. The brand previously debuted its signature performance sneaker last fall.

The crux of 741 relies on futuristic storytelling, the “White Noise” colorway continues that narrative. Coined as a colorway that “channels clarity, disruption, and elevation,” the design reflects Brown’s continuous push to challenge industry standards through his creative autonomy. The shoe was originally previewed by FERG at the launch of 741 at the Museum of Science in Boston. Brown was the first individual to wear the shoes throughout the NBA season.

Andrew Ciggs

The design features an all-white mesh construction designed with a round toe. The intricate lacing system is enclosed and features white accents. Separately, the speckled white midsole and semi-translucent blue outsole round out the shoe’s detailing.

“741 is more than just a sneaker brand, it’s about telling our own stories, designing our own futures, and creating from a place of purpose,” Jaylen Brown shared in a statement. “The ‘White Noise’ release is a symbol of clarity in the chaos, when you block out the noise and walk your own path.”

Andrew Ciggs

Today, 741 also announces a new partnership with Kicks Crew, a digital platform for footwear, apparel, and collectibles, connecting brands and retailers with a global community of consumers. Kicks Crew will serve as an official retail partner for 741. For instance, early access to the “White Noise” colorway and further expansion of the brand’s reach is on the horizon. “This partnership represents a major milestone in the growth of 741’s direct-to-consumer mission, blending independent ownership with strategic visibility,” reads a press release.

Brown sits in a unique position within the footwear industry. Many individuals in the sneaker market are well aware he declined $50 million in endorsement deals from major sneaker companies to launch his performance brand 741. This business move was a pivotal decision that set him apart from players in the NBA. It’s a choice that has allowed him to ideate a brand that feels purposeful and also intentional.

The 741 Rover “White Noise” sneaker will be released at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on May 24 on KICKS CREW. Fans can join the launch and giveaway on the Kicks Crew X 741 Rover “White Noise” event page. Head to 741performance.com to shop the latest collections from 741.