Jayda Cheaves And Her Best Fashion Moments
Courtesy of Instagram
By Greg Emmanuel ·

Celebrity influencer Jayda Cheaves, who was originally introduced to the spotlight through her romantic relationship with rapper Lil Baby, is definitely one to add to your Instagram feed. She’s a boss lady who loves a good OOTD post – making her profile a go-to for style inspo. 

Cheaves started her journey in fashion by reselling her clothes and then making the hop to design for her own brand, WAYDAMIN. The 23-year old multi-millionaire keeps the girls on their toes with her daily social media posts capturing her on-trend ensembles

We’ve gathered some of Jayda’s best fashion moments below. 

01
Chanel Two-Piece Set
Courtesy of Instagram/@jaydacheaves
02
On Wednesdays, We Wear Pink
Courtesy of Instagram/@jaydacheaves
03
CHAR Workroom Shorts
Courtesy of Instagram/@jaydacheaves
04
Classy & Printed
Courtesy of Instagram/@jaydacheaves
05
Bottega Green
Courtesy of Instagram/@jaydacheaves
06
Pearls & Prints
Courtesy of Instagram/@jaydacheaves
07
Cute & Cozy
Courtesy of Instagram/@jaydacheaves
08
All Black Everything
Courtesy of Instagram/@jaydacheaves
09
Statement Blouse
Courtesy of Instagram/@jaydacheaves
10
Little Black Polo Dress
Courtesy of Instagram/@jaydacheaves

