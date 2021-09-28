Courtesy of Instagram

Celebrity influencer Jayda Cheaves, who was originally introduced to the spotlight through her romantic relationship with rapper Lil Baby, is definitely one to add to your Instagram feed. She’s a boss lady who loves a good OOTD post – making her profile a go-to for style inspo.

Cheaves started her journey in fashion by reselling her clothes and then making the hop to design for her own brand, WAYDAMIN. The 23-year old multi-millionaire keeps the girls on their toes with her daily social media posts capturing her on-trend ensembles.

We’ve gathered some of Jayda’s best fashion moments below.