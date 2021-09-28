Celebrity influencer Jayda Cheaves, who was originally introduced to the spotlight through her romantic relationship with rapper Lil Baby, is definitely one to add to your Instagram feed. She’s a boss lady who loves a good OOTD post – making her profile a go-to for style inspo.
Cheaves started her journey in fashion by reselling her clothes and then making the hop to design for her own brand, WAYDAMIN. The 23-year old multi-millionaire keeps the girls on their toes with her daily social media posts capturing her on-trend ensembles.
We’ve gathered some of Jayda’s best fashion moments below.
01
Chanel Two-Piece Set
02
On Wednesdays, We Wear Pink
03
CHAR Workroom Shorts
04
Classy & Printed
05
Bottega Green
06
Pearls & Prints
07
Cute & Cozy
08
All Black Everything
09
Statement Blouse
10
Little Black Polo Dress