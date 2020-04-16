This Timepiece Is Inspired By Different Cities Across The World

Assembled by hand from the finest materials, the limited-edition J. Hathaway timepiece arrives in 11 color variations each named after a city visited during the development of the watch. “Wherever we go, it stays with us. Our travels become an extension of who we are. They mold us and shape us,” J. Hathaway Founder Jason Ravin tells ESSENCE. “I feel thankful to have created something that can remind people of those influences in their lives,” he exclaimed.

Ravin, who received his undergraduate degree from Howard University and his postgraduate degree from The London School of Economics, created the distinctive dual-time zone design following his travels to more than 40 countries.

Founder, Jason Ravin

“The Janus Dial is a reminder of where you have been, where you are now, and where you still want to explore,” Ravin exclaims. Cities include The Janus Dial Chicago (gunmetal black), Tokyo (royal blue/silver face), Cape Town (wine red strap/gold face) and San Francisco (rose gold).

The Janus Dial Tokyo

Each watch is limited to a production run of only 500, and all are covered by a lifetime warranty. For more information visit here.