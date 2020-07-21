If you ever needed a summer collection to make you feel like this season can still thrive, the new J.Crew and Edie Parker partnership is your best bet. The lively partnership brings a little pick me up to ease the pandemic blues. Although many of us are planning to spend more time than ever at home this summer, who says we can’t do so in this season’s hottest selects.

Placing a tutti-frutti twist on summer activities in any socially distant environment, J.Crew’s collaboration with the NYC-based accessories brand consists of swimwear, cover-ups and poolside (or beachside) must-haves. These two brands have created a collection filled with colorful brights and fruity prints that add a touch of fun to any summer wardrobe. Utilizing high quality materials J.Crew is known to provide, the capsule collection offers original pieces that make a statement.

A full collection ranging from shoes to accessories, the J.Crew x Edie Parker partnership is priced between $50-$158. Shop here.