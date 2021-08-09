Courtesy of Brand

Beyoncé has sent social media into another firestorm with her latest, rodeo-inspired Ivy Park Collection. Paying homage to her Texas roots, the singer’s popular Adidas x Ivy Park collection is intended to highlight Black cowboys’ and girls’ often-overlooked legacy and their impact on southern culture and the American rodeo.

In a teaser trailer on the Ivy Park website and Instagram page released on Aug.3, featuring actor Glynn Turman (of Cooley High, The Wire, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), the star rides a horse, donning a denim jacket and jeans with the Adidas’ trademark three stripes running along the sides. Turman narrates the short video talking about the forgotten legacy of Black cowboys. The expert horseman and rodeo champion off-screen also shared memories about having to shovel manure at the Central Park stables so he could ride for free. The video also features the actor’s granddaughter Melinda Siegel, sporting denim chaps over shorts — Turman trained her to ride horses as a child. These days, Siegel teaches the sport to underprivileged youth at Camp Gid D Up, which Turman founded with his wife.

In another video, the multi-hyphenate artist, along with other notable performers Snoh Aalegra and Houston-based artists like Monaleo and Tobe Nwigwe, continue the story about the influence of Black men and women on American Western culture. The second teaser trailer features Queen Bey wearing a bold denim ensemble while showing her surprisingly good roping skills.

The extensive 58-piece collection, including a denim bodysuit, a wide-leg snap pant, tracksuit, bucket hat, chaps, and more, will be available in various washes of denim and washed heavy French terry and purple cow print. The latest drop will feature “inclusive sizes” of women’s and unisex pieces. The collection will range from $45 to $200 for the apparel and $25 to $75 for the accessories, with shoes retailing for $140 to $200.

Fans can expect the Ivy Park Rodeo collection to drop on Aug. 19 for 24 hours only, with a global launch the following day exclusively on adidas.com.