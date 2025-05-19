New York Liberty’s Isabelle Harrison Hit The Court In Swarovski

Jordan Brand

WNBA forward and New York Liberty star Isabelle Harrison turned the Barclays Center tunnel into her personal runway.

The game drew a sold-out crowd, with fans eager to watch two of the league’s top contenders go head-to-head. With the energy already high inside Barclays and cameras flashing at every turn, Harrison’s arrival only added to the spectacle. Ahead of the Liberty’s matchup against the Las Vegas Aces, Harrison made a bold entrance in a custom Jordan Brand bomber jacket adorned with Swarovski crystals, blending that athletic edge with a serious dose of shine. She finished the look with the freshly dropped Women’s Air Jordan 1 Low OGs, iced out with Swarovski crystals as well.

The sneakers, part of a limited-edition Swarovski collab, are already one of the season’s most buzzed-about drops, merging streetwear with luxury. Each piece played with color and shine in a way that felt intentional, powerful, but still playful.

She didn’t stop there. Harrison took it up a notch with standout sculptural pieces from Swarovski’s iconic collections, like the Lucent earrings and the bold Millenia choker. A vibe that’s been taking over the WNBA tunnel lately, where personal style meets cultural impact. Known for her fashion-forward approach, Harrison has been part of a growing wave of athletes redefining pregame fashion, and this appearance was no exception.

Coming right off of her appearance at the latest “Swarovski in Conversation” panel earlier this week at the brand’s Fifth Avenue flagship. The conversation, led by Lindsay Peoples, delved into the evolving intersection of sport, fashion, and identity, a topic Harrison is no stranger to. She spoke candidly about the power of self-expression and how fashion allows her to show up as her full self, both on and off the court. She spoke about using style as storytelling, highlighting how fashion can reflect strength, creativity, and individuality.

Her involvement in the event marked her ongoing collaboration with Swarovski, which began nine months ago in August. They’ve been tapping into athlete partnerships more intentionally, and Harrison’s star power fits that vision perfectly. As more athletes step into style leadership roles, Harrison is proving to be one of the key figures pushing this fashion agenda.

From the court to the tunnel, Isabelle Harrison continues to shine, literally and figuratively, confirming that style and sport go hand in hand.