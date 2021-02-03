Last month, rapper Lil Uzi Vert, 26 hinted that he possibly may implant a natural pink diamond into his forehead. The “Bad and Boujee” co-star wrote on his Twitter that he finally finished paying an alleged $24 million dollars to popular jeweler Elliot Eliantte. “This one stone cost so much, I’ve been paying for it since 2017,” the rapper wrote. Uzi also suggest that the jaw-dropping piece was worth as much as $2 million per carat. Adding in his series of tweets that the diamond is “almost 11 carats.”

I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now . This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. ♦️ A lot of M’s in my face 🤫 💰 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

This week, it seems as though he has went through on his latest beauty addition. Eliantee shared a video of the rapper in a recording studio rocking the oval-shaped implant Lil Uzi Vert also posted on his Instagram his new addition stating under his post that, “beauty is pain.” The internet has had a lot to say about Lil Uzi Vert’s diamond addition. Considering most are dealing with the continuous effects of COVID-19, the internet has reacted to the news with lackadaisical memes and comments. Some loving the new addition, while others are still getting used to it. One user wrote, “This is the dumbest waste of money I’ve seen yet,” while another user included, “He’s so adorable.”

Check out a few comments below on Lil Uzi Vert’s $24 million dollar diamond implant.

I am fine with Lil Uzi Vert having a forehead diamond but the forehead diamond being off-centre is unforgivable pic.twitter.com/lzATHv5zER — actually not hayden (@mumagainstvapes) February 3, 2021

Lil Uzi Vert implanted a freaking diamond on his forehead.

And i still lack confidence (*_*) — Akshat Shrivastava (@akshxt_) February 3, 2021

@LILUZIVERT take that damn diamond outta ya forehead fam 🤣😭 — 𝒌𝒐𝒃𝒃𝒊 ᵏⁱⁿᵈᵃ ˢᵘˢ (@Kobbi__) February 3, 2021

When I finally catch Lil Uzi Vert pic.twitter.com/jgMIFvJnwG — A boy has no eyebrows (@ademidelekan) February 3, 2021