Last month, rapper Lil Uzi Vert, 26 hinted that he possibly may implant a natural pink diamond into his forehead. The “Bad and Boujee” co-star wrote on his Twitter that he finally finished paying an alleged $24 million dollars to popular jeweler Elliot Eliantte. “This one stone cost so much, I’ve been paying for it since 2017,” the rapper wrote. Uzi also suggest that the jaw-dropping piece was worth as much as $2 million per carat. Adding in his series of tweets that the diamond is “almost 11 carats.”
This week, it seems as though he has went through on his latest beauty addition. Eliantee shared a video of the rapper in a recording studio rocking the oval-shaped implant Lil Uzi Vert also posted on his Instagram his new addition stating under his post that, “beauty is pain.” The internet has had a lot to say about Lil Uzi Vert’s diamond addition. Considering most are dealing with the continuous effects of COVID-19, the internet has reacted to the news with lackadaisical memes and comments. Some loving the new addition, while others are still getting used to it. One user wrote, “This is the dumbest waste of money I’ve seen yet,” while another user included, “He’s so adorable.”
