Cynthia Erivo has become an award season fav. Her style selects have been expected to be nothing less than stellar, landing the star on nearly every best-dressed lineup. Yesterday evening at the 2021 Golden Globes, Erivo was one of the few celebrities that walked the physical Golden Globes red-carpet. Due to COVID-19 most A-listers chose a digital experience, accepting awards and posing for photos from the likes of their personal space – usually at home.

Erivo’s stylist and Netflix show holder Jason Bolden has a keen eye for ceremonial moments. His star-studded list of clients like Yara Shahidi, Ava DuVernay, and Taraji P. Henson are no stranger to red carpets. Yesterday evening, Erivo sported a Maison Valentino Haute Couture lime green grown. “Cynthia knew nothing about this dress, but she trusts me and allows me to be creative,” Bolden said at the E!’s pre-show. The fairytale like number impeccably coordinated with the actresses blunt blonde fade and retro septum ring. To top of the Avant-garde ensemble, Erivo wore a platform metallic wedge sending the internet in a frenzy.

“I think this is one of my winners of the night, virtual or not. Cynthia Erivo in Valentino #GoldenGlobes,” Vanessa Friedman, NYT Style Director wrote on Twitter while another user said, “yes honey keep giving me those futuristic vibes.”

Check out Cynthia Erivo’s stunning Golden Globe wardrobe moment below.