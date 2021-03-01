Cynthia Erivo has become an award season fav. Her style selects have been expected to be nothing less than stellar, landing the star on nearly every best-dressed lineup. Yesterday evening at the 2021 Golden Globes, Erivo was one of the few celebrities that walked the physical Golden Globes red-carpet. Due to COVID-19 most A-listers chose a digital experience, accepting awards and posing for photos from the likes of their personal space – usually at home.
Erivo’s stylist and Netflix show holder Jason Bolden has a keen eye for ceremonial moments. His star-studded list of clients like Yara Shahidi, Ava DuVernay, and Taraji P. Henson are no stranger to red carpets. Yesterday evening, Erivo sported a Maison Valentino Haute Couture lime green grown. “Cynthia knew nothing about this dress, but she trusts me and allows me to be creative,” Bolden said at the E!’s pre-show. The fairytale like number impeccably coordinated with the actresses blunt blonde fade and retro septum ring. To top of the Avant-garde ensemble, Erivo wore a platform metallic wedge sending the internet in a frenzy.
“I think this is one of my winners of the night, virtual or not. Cynthia Erivo in Valentino #GoldenGlobes,” Vanessa Friedman, NYT Style Director wrote on Twitter while another user said, “yes honey keep giving me those futuristic vibes.”
Check out Cynthia Erivo’s stunning Golden Globe wardrobe moment below.Edit The Internet Loved Cynthia Erivo’s 2021 Golden Globes Look