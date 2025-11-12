Inside Lagos Fashion Week With Luxury Fashion Influencer Tenicka Boyd

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Lagos is a feeling. It’s an ethos that brings you back to life with it’s chaos and color. Returning to Lagos for Fashion Week reminded me of the importance of the global south’s role in the conversation around fashion. Lagos Fashion Week is innovative and creative in ways that no other fashion week can quite master. There’s an energy here that is unlike anywhere else in the world: the vibrant street style that rivals any runway, and the designers who continue to push global fashion forward with their innovation and craftsmanship. This year’s Lagos Fashion Week was no exception. It was a celebration of culture, sustainability, and the next generation of visionaries who are redefining the future of luxury.

From the moment I arrived, there was no easing in, just pure adrenaline and artistry. Every collection told a story, every look sparked emotion, and every designer reminded me why Lagos has become a global fashion capital in its own right. Between fittings, shows, and unforgettable moments with friends and creatives from around the world, each day was a testament to how fashion can unite community and express identity. Here’s a glimpse into my unforgettable journey through Lagos Fashion Week—starting with Day 1.

Day 1

I landed in Lagos at 7AM and hit the ground running. The first stop was for fittings and glam to get ready for 3 of the most anticipated shows of the season! I got to the tents, dressed in Rendoll, to witness the impressive brand showcase vibrant resort wear looks.

After Rendoll, I headed to quickly change into my Imad Eduso look to first see Hertunba. I got a chance to see the collection before it hit the runway so I knew what to expect but even I was stunned. While Hertunba is known for being a sustainable fashion brand in Nigeria that consistently straddles the line between statement pieces and Afro futuristic, it is consistent with its quality and craftsmanship. Known for its fringe elements and structure, the pieces that were featured were completely drool worthy.

I then awaited Imad Eduso. I fell in love with this brand during the pandemic after living in a gray world with no vacations to look forward to. And, as always, they did not disappoint. The new and exciting textures to silhouette I already know and love. The bomber jacket and skirts were perfect for spring and the dresses were timeless.

We ended the night with a closing walk from Ciara for Fruche! It was so special.

Day 2

We started the next day bright and early at the Nigeria Stock Exchange to welcome Ciara to Lagos and to celebrate the artistry, creativity, and endurance of the Nigerian fashion community. This celebration extended to the governor’s house where we enjoyed an incredible brunch. There, I got to speak about my love of the country and their impeccable fashion.

I headed to the tents for a worldwind that began with a fringe paradise from Malite. I then saw the best occasion dresses from Jewel Jemila. Followed by the impeccable whimsy and craftsmanship of LFJ. I ended my night at the shows with FIA presented a collection that really showed the growth of their handmade designs.

Ayo Makinwa

Day 3

One of the most anticipated events of Lagos Fashion Week outside of the shows was the Design Table Lunch where fashion and community collide. While we ate some of the best traditional Nigerian food, we also chatted about all things fashion.

Ayo Makinwa

Next was the Kilentar Installation, where she displayed a curated, high quality, well thought out set of designs. They immediately teleported me to a beach in Ivory Coast or off the west coast of Mexico. The color palette was familiar and calming. The beading was so well done. Everything from the cut, to the fabric and the movement were totally aligned to bring forth another fabulous collection from Kilentar.

I rushed to get dressed for the Desiree Iyama show back at the tents. Desiree is known for her best in class dresses that accentuate the curves on every body top. Her fabric choices always remain high quality while adding intricate details that give each dress style its own flair. She continues to straddle the line between sexy and sophisticated, which makes her a staple to watch every Lagos Fashion Week.

Day 4

We started the day with brunch and shopping at the world famous Alara. It’s a beautiful luxury concept store that features global designs from Christopher John Rogers, Moye, and Cult Gaia. The store has everything you can think of and no trip to Lagos is complete without stopping by to look at the wonderful accessories collection. And of course we grabbed lunch at Nok!

Day 4 was also full of offsite shows. Choosing which ones to go to is always tough. We made our way to Ladymaker for cocktail hour where we enjoyed drinks and Italian cuisine before the designs started to come through. Ladymaker, celebrating 10 years, displayed such sophisticated pieces. Every dress had a print that was drool worthy. Each set could be imagined at work, on vacation, or at brunch.

Then, we ran over to Wanni Fuga (after changing in the car). Wanni is known for her jaw dropping prints that pull in every celebrity and socialite in Lagos. Full of color and vibrant shades, Wanni Fuga continues to bring an element of beauty to every show.