From Influencers To Entrepreneurs: How Black Creators Are Transforming The Fashion Industry

Let’s all just admit it — Black women invented style. And because we have always been cultural innovators and trendsetters, there are a select few who are using their God-given (and stylish) talents to transform the fashion industry by turning their digital influence into entrepreneurial powerhouses.

Armed with creativity, business acumen, and cultural authenticity, they are not only setting trends but also reshaping how fashion is marketed, consumed, and experienced. Platforms like TikTok and Instagram have given these creators direct access to millions of viewers, empowering them to launch fashion lines, collaborate with global brands, and establish themselves as key players in an industry where Black voices have historically been underrepresented.

Social media has given rise to a new kind of entrepreneur—creators who use the platform to establish their own businesses. Take Jenee Naylor, formerly known as @highlowluxe, who has turned her love for blending luxury and affordable fashion into a personal brand. Amassing near 1M followers across TikTok and Instagram, Taylor doesn’t just showcase fashion; she uses her platform to inspire other Black women to embrace financial independence through style. Her entrepreneurial spirit extends beyond influencing as she collaborates with brands and builds her own streams of income through brand deals, sponsorships, and paid partnerships. And did we mention she’s blessed us with dope clothing drops from her collaboration with Target’s Future Collective?

Creators like Naylor are part of a growing trend of Black digital entrepreneurs who are turning their content into commerce. Black entrepreneurs account for 17% of TikTok’s global creators, but their influence is immeasurable when it comes to fashion and beauty trends. What sets them apart is their ability to build not just followings but brands—and they’re doing it all while breaking down systemic barriers in an industry that hasn’t always been inclusive.

Black creators have been able to tap into TikTok’s algorithm and viral nature to grow their audiences exponentially. Creators like Kiitan have amassed hundreds of thousands of followers by showcasing daily outfit videos, styling tutorials, roundups, and relatable fashion content, inspiring young Black women to find their unique style. Through affiliate marketing and collaborations, Kiitan has monetized her platform, securing deals with fashion companies that want to connect with Black consumers.

In addition to these collaborations, TikTok creators are using their style game to take on high profile clients, taking on roles traditionally held by designers and CEOs. For example, Kia Marie, known as @thenotoriouskia, is a multi hyphenated creative, who is redefining the parameters of fashion entrepreneurship and showing the industry that Black creators aren’t just content creators—they are business owners. In 2020 she co-founded Kontent Queens, a platform dedicated to empowering creators of color to have success and longevity in the social media economy. She is currently the host of Sneaker Fiends – a series highlighting women in sneaker culture. Although Kia is known for being a creator, she has used her industry expertise to be a consultant for Fortune 500 companies and has worked with numerous renowned brands such as HBOmax, Target, American Express, the Brooklyn Nets, and HP.

Black creators are also revolutionizing how fashion is perceived by pushing forward narratives that celebrate diversity and inclusivity. They are using their platforms to advocate for authentic representation in the industry, shifting away from Eurocentric beauty standards and embracing the full spectrum of Black culture. From natural hair to Afrocentric prints, creators are introducing global audiences to styles that celebrate Blackness.

Creators have also led movements for greater inclusion in runway shows, editorial campaigns, and fashion marketing. They are helping to tear down the industry’s long-standing barriers by not only participating in fashion conversations but by controlling the narrative around style, beauty, and entrepreneurship.

This level of influence allows creators to diversify their revenue streams. Instead of relying solely on TikTok’s creator fund or brand deals, they’re launching their own products, from apparel lines to merchandise, skincare, and beyond. Their businesses aren’t just about fashion—they are full-blown entrepreneurial endeavors.

One recent report by MSL Group found that Black creators were responsible for initiating 30% of fashion and beauty trends on TikTok, but their earnings from these trends lag significantly behind their non-Black counterparts. This inequity has prompted many creators to take control of their own narrative and entrepreneurial futures. They are diversifying how they monetize their platforms through e-commerce, affiliate marketing, and direct-to-consumer businesses. Black TikTok creators are driving traffic, creating trends, and turning their influence into wealth—on their own terms.

With millions of views per video, these creators are setting the pace for fashion’s next big trends. The speed at which a trend can go viral on TikTok is unmatched, and Black creators have mastered this dynamic. They are not just tapping into existing trends but creating them. Their ability to combine cultural references, personal style, and business savvy allows them to dominate fashion on the platform.

In addition, their impact extends beyond digital. Black creators have been recognized by traditional fashion outlets, with some creators sitting front row at shows during New York Fashion Week and even consulting on designs for major labels. This level of access and influence is a testament to how Black entrepreneurs are reshaping an industry that has often marginalized them.

The rise of creators is reshaping the fashion industry from the ground up. By merging their entrepreneurial spirit with digital influence, they are making the fashion world more inclusive, representative, and accessible for everyone. Whether they are collaborating with major brands, launching their own fashion lines, or advocating for sustainability and inclusivity, these creators are building legacies that extend beyond their screens.

As the fashion industry continues to evolve, one thing is clear: Black creators aren’t just participants in the fashion conversation—they are leading it.