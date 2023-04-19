In Your Bag: Bag Trends To Try For Spring

Getty Images

A bag can truly make or break an outfit. A lot of the time, we forget that accessories are what make a look. You have a main piece you style around, and then you add on your embellishments to finish it off. Bag trends are the most fun to watch circulate, in my opinion. It tells you a lot about the current status of celebrity/pop culture, and sometimes even politics — as all fashion does. Notice that most of the time, Black women keep their bags on them at all times (you’ll never see a Telfar on the floor.) A cute bag is a way to pull a look together, but don’t forget she’s a necessity too. And while spring activities will be chill in comparison to summer activities, be ready for the quick transition with bags that will carry over to new seasons seamlessly.

We found all the trendy bag styles you should add to your wardrobe this spring to turn anything basic into spring-summer romanticized “main character” versions of your outfits.

Oversized

If there’s one thing about being a girl on the go, it’s that she’s always carrying a big oversized bag to fit that laptop, maybe some flats, a book, and tons of essentials that could turn into a spend-the-night bag at any moment. She’s always ready with a big bag that’s large, yes, but always chic. See the Khaite large shoulder bag or Topshop fringed tote.

Baguettes

The classic baguette shape will always be famous. There has never been an it-girl that I’ve seen without one. If you want a household name designer baguette, try buying vintage Ebay or Depop. Remember when Fendi baguettes were all the craze? Expect to see them again alongside emerging brands. See the Coperni Black Baguette Swipe Bag.

Shining, Shining, Shining

Metallic bags are the item that every girl’s night and club moment has to see. Style a metallic bag in any color, whether silver, pink, blue, or whatever you want, with literally anything, and it will make a statement. See Brandon Blackwood Cortni Bag or this Urban Outfitters version.

Buckle Up

Y2K is a style that will probably be in orbit forever in fashion. This trend of belt buckles on bags and on things that aren’t belts, in general, is fun to see on it-girls. See this Vaquera buckle bag or OSOI bag (below).