In Case You Missed It: Halle Bailey Stuns In Aerie, Valentino Announces Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Exit, And More

Over the weekend, fashion was abuzz with notable moments worth highlighting. First, Halle Bailey looked ethereal in an all-white outfit for her weekend brand event. She’s a mother, and an inspiration to many, often seen doing it all in style. Meanwhile, Pier creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli at Valentino has decided to step down from his role. This has come as a shock for many fashion lovers.

Next, Louis Vuitton creative director Pharrell inspired the prettiest pair of Timberlands that were seen on Drake’s Instagram stories, designed by Mattias Gollin. On another spectrum, a new Jordans store has been opened in China for the first time. Lastly, luxury streetwear brand Supreme and MM6 Maison Margiela have joined forces for a collaborative capsule collection.

Halle Bailey Stuns In Aerie

Over the weekend, an Aerie event was hosted by the songstress Halle Bailey. At the event, she wore a white jumpsuit by the brand that had a strapless detail, accentuating her decolletage. The top was fitted with a stretch material with side cutouts revealing a bit of her lower back while the bottom was loose and flowy. She wore a few dainty gold necklaces and stacked gold bracelets, a few mostly likely from Aerie, and a pair of white sandals. We’ll be taking inspiration from her look as the weather begins to warm up.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 23: Halle Bailey attends the Aerie REAL Fest at The Carlyle Venue on March 23, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Aerie)

Pierpaolo Piccoli Exits Valentino

Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli has decided to step down from his role after over two decades with the brand, reports The New York Times. He’s been a mainstay at the fashion house since 1989. His departure has saddened the likes of fashion insiders and lovers. Piccoli was handpicked by the founder Valentino Garavani for his lauded role before his retirement alongside Maria Grazia Chiuri in 2007. Then, in 2016, Piccoli became the sole creative director.

“Not all stories have a beginning or an end, some live a kind of eternal present that shines so bright that it won’t produce any shadows. I’ve been in this company for 25 years, and for 25 years I’ve existed and I’ve lived with the people who have woven the weaves of this beautiful story,” Piccioli said in a statement.

These Pharrell-Inspired Timberlands Are A Dream

These new pearl-studded Timberlands that were worn by Drake on his Instagram stories caught our attention a few days ago. They exude the same energy seen on the striking Timberland boots created as a part of Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring collection. This brand has been growing in popularity again, in recent months they’ve been seen on runways at Paris Fashion Week Men’s. Now, designer Mattias Gollin, in collaboration with Timberland Europe, has extended that with these angelic boots with Swarovski crystal adornments and, of course, pearls. A white abstract design on the outside of the shoe is also included in the completion of the design.



Shop “The Timbs” on the sneaker bidding site thehyp.com.

Jordan Opens Its First China Flagship

For the first time, a Jordan store has opened in China. The “World of Flight” store is located in the Chaoyang District in Beijing. The store is 1,000 square meters and four stories tall. It focuses on basketball culture while intersecting with the Chinese heritage and Jordan’s legacy. Art pieces by a local Chinese artist are featured in the space to assist with that ambiance. The store also features customizable products through “The Workshop,” which includes a hot-stamp embossing station, aglet engraving, and patches. There is even a members-only space for events. An exclusive “Wings Collection” is expected to be stocked at this store location.

Supreme And MM6 Maison Margiela Join Forces

Supreme and MM6 Maison Margiela have joined forces on a Spring 2024 collection. The classic Supreme box logo has been accompanied by many fashion houses, but this collaboration is an exciting feat . Pieces like a faux fur coat, a deconstructed varsity jacket, a washed cotton suit are the standouts in this collection. Each piece is a reflection of Margiela’s brand identity with subversive additions to everyday pieces. Other staples include hoodies, tank tops, and accessories like a co-branded hat and crew socks.

Shop the Supreme and MM6 Maison Margiela Spring 2024 collection on March 28 on supreme.com.