In Case You Missed It: Keke Palmer In Sergio Hudson, Louis Vuitton Drops A New Bag, And More

Keke Palmer/Instagram

This weekend in fashion was eventful with an amazing standout celebrity look from actress Keke Palmer, a new bag introduced by Louis Vuitton, and naturally, more collaborations. Palmer’s look was by her creative director Sergio Hudson who graced our September issue alongside her. She wore an all-black catsuit that reminded us of Catwoman due to its sleek aesthetic. The new Louis Vuitton bag is a subtle luxurious one with a quilted leather texture. Collaborations arrived from Birkenstock and Tekla who created some comfy slides. While JJJJBound and New Balance join forces once again on a staple sneaker.

If you’re wanting to stay up to date on all things fashion, from high to low, or want to do some shopping this week, keep scrolling.

Keke Palmer Wears Sergio Hudson

Keke Palmer’s Sergio Hudson look this weekend was posted on her Instagram and we couldn’t get enough of it. The black catsuit she wore had a sheen to it in the light, giving it an added dimension to something that could’ve been seen as quite plain. An oversized circular gold buckle belt was added to cinch her waist and a matching pair of large gold hoop earrings.

Louis Vuitton Drops A New Bag

This new GO-14 bag by Louis Vuitton is an exciting drop. The release is a reflection of the brand’s longstanding commitment to craftsmanship. It’s designed by Nicolas Ghesquière and pays homage to Ghesquière’s first Louis Vuitton show in October 2014. Crafted from leather it has a quilted Malletage texture and features a twist lock and a gold chain that can be worn on or over the shoulder.

The bag is available now in multiple sizes at select stores.

Birkenstock X Tekla Release Collaborative Shoe

If you’ve been on the hunt for a comfy slide, look no further as Birkenstock and Tekla have dropped the perfect pair of shoes for you. Featuring vibrant colors like mauve and pastel yellow to neutrals like tan and black, the collaboration features slides that are shaped like the classic Birkenstock silhouette and are available with straps across the feet with velcro to secure them. The collection also features some clothing if you’re wanting some stylish loungewear like collarless long tunics, striped short sets, and loose trousers in the same colors as the shoes.

The Birkenstock X Tekla collection is available now on teklafabrics.com.

JJJJBound X New Balance Announce New Sneaker

One thing about JJJJBound and New Balance is that their collaborations tend to be very well done. These gray collaborative sneakers might be the shoe of the season. This is an addition to the handful of times the two brands have come together and it seems like they are perfecting their formula. These sneakers come with mesh and suede panels, adding an interesting texture to something simple. There’s a slight pop of blue at the top of the shoe and they come with cream colored laces for contrast.

The JJJJBound x New Balance will be available now on jjjjbound.com on October 26th at 12 p.m. EST.