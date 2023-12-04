Getty Images

This weekend in fashion was full of cool moments. For starters, Cardi B walked the runway of the Balenciaga Pre-Fall 2024 show in Los Angeles. Next, Telfar announced its new denim bags in two colorways: blue and black denim which will be available soon. Rapper Drake included his son in his newly released campaign titled “Love You Forever” for his brand Nocta’s collaboration with Nike. The rapper had other artists like rapper Young Nudy and his daughter, and singer Kehlani and her daughter were featured in the campaign. Each of them wore the Nike X Nocta Air Force 1s.

Another brand joining Nike is Stüssy on three new colorways of the “Flight 89s” in red, black, and a neutral hue. All three pairs of the new iterations of the classic shoe will be dropping later this week, just in time to snag a gift for your favorite sneakerhead. Lastly, Nigo has collaborated with Verdy on an exclusive Kenzo collection.

If you’re curious about the happenings of the fashion world or want to stay up-to-date on all things weekend fashion news, keep scrolling.

Cardi B Walks The Balenciaga Runway

Getty Images

Cardi B walking the runway for Balenciaga’s Pre-Fall 2024 show in LA was an exciting moment for hip-hop. She sported an oversized blue coat and skin-tight black tights. The rapper’s walk felt casual yet elegant as she sashayed with a long ponytail behind her and a big diamond chain necklace around her neck. Her shoes were a black pointed-toe heel that blended in with her leggings, creating an elongated effect.

Telfar Announces A New Denim Colorway

A girl’s best friend is a new Telfar and the brand knows how to keep momentum. Telfar is dropping a denim bag in two colorways of black and blue in three sizes: small, medium and large. The brand is always coming up with new ideas and fun ways to shop so a new material is an exciting iteration for the “Shopping” bag. Maiya The Don starred in the campaign for the new line.

The denim “Shopping” bag will be available on December 5 at 12 p.m. EST on telfar.net.

Drake’s Nocta And Nike Release New Campaign

The “Love Your Forever” campaign by Nocta and Nike centers on a parent’s love. Drake is the face of the campaign along with his son Adonis, rapper Young Nudy and his daughter, and singer Kehlani and her daughter. The trio of parents and kids are all wearing the Nocta x Nike Air Force 1s, a crisp, clean, and sleek sneaker to keep in your collection.

The shoe is currently available on nike.com, retailing for $160.

Stüssy And Nike Join Forces

Two brands coming together that just makes sense would be Nike and Stüssy. The two are collaborating on three new iterations of the “Flight 89s.” The colorways are white and brown snakeskin, black and white, and white and red. The classic silhouette gets an upgrade with these new colorways and the touch of Stüssy’s elevated and minimal aesthetics as the leather sneaker has the “SS” logo subtly placed on its upper.

All three colorways will be available on stussy.com on December 8, retailing for $160.

Nigo Joins Forces With Verdy For A Kenzo Capsule Collection

Nigo and the artist Verdy have collaborated on a new capsule collection that brings bag logomania. Basic pieces like button-downs, crewnecks, and T-shirts all feature a “Kenzo Paris” print. Denim shirts and jackets are included as well as sweatpants, and accessories like backpacks, tote bags, and wallets. The logo is printed everywhere in a slanted style that is reminiscent of the “logomania” trend era. This is a tasteful take on the trend.

The Kenzo X Verdy collection is available now on kenzo.com.