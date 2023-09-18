In Case You Missed It: Beyoncé Wears Telfar On Tour, Billionaire Boys Club X Clarks, And More 

This weekend in fashion was filled with amazing moments like superstar sensation Beyoncé wearing custom Telfar, collaborations, and rapper Skepta adding designer to her resume. The Renaissance Tour’s fashion looks will definitely be going down in pop culture history. The latest Black designer to be worn on Queen Bey’s tour is, of course, Telfar Clemens’s eponymous brand. The designer has cultivated an insane amount of support and a cult following. The collaborations we’ve been seeing from high fashion and legacy brands just keep getting better. Pharrell’s Billionaire Boys Club has collaborated with Clarks on a shoe that hype beasts are sure to sell out. Another star wearing a Black designer was Cardi B on a night out in a gradient knit dress by Hanifa. Skepta’s dreams of his new Mains collection came to life with his collection’s debut on the runway at London Fashion Week.

To stay updated on all things fashion over the weekend, keep scrolling.

Beyoncé Wears Custom Telfar On The Renaissance Tour

Queen Bey in Telfar is all we really needed to see this weekend. Telfar designed a custom performance look with his signature cutouts for the superstar. The piece was a zip-up jumpsuit with white lining and a Telfar logo on the chest with the added hit of sparkles. She sang her heart out alongside her dancers who were also wearing pieces by Telfar from cutout pants to shorts with white knee-high boots. Beyoncé even wore a matching sparkly Telfar logo embossed fitted cap to finish off the performance look.

Billionaire Boys Club X Clarks

A collaboration we didn’t know we needed is from Billionaire Boys Club and Clarks. The two are joining forces to create a limited edition “Diamonds & Dollars” Wallaby silhouette in three colorways: ”Quercia,” “Spiaggia,” and “Fanta.” Each shoe is made of premium Italian suede, hence the names for the colorways. On the tongue of the show reads, “WEALTH IS OF THE HEART AND MIND. NOT THE POCKET” with BBC’s classic prints of, well, diamond and dollars. Each shoe will also come with another set of laces for a color contrast effect.

The new Wallabee collab will be available to shop on September 19th on bbcicecream.com and on September 20th on clarksusa.com and select retailers.

Cardi B Wears Hanifa On A Night Out

Recently on a night out Cardi B was seen wearing Hanifa’s newly released Taliah Maxi Dress. The orange and teal gradient knit dress fit Cardi like a glove. The cutout detailing at the top chest and very bottom hem are excellent details accompanying the ombre effect. She wore the dress with even more statement pieces like long dangly gold earrings and huge gold cuff bangles. Styled by celebrity stylist, Kollin Carter, the rapper wore orange heels to keep the look cohesive.

Simone Rocha X Crocs

Unlikely pairings make the best collabs it seems. This time around high fashion brand Simone Rocha is adding some embellishments to the classic staple Crocs. For London Fashion Week, the designer debuted her Spring/Summer 2024 collection and alongside that might be a tease of a new drop of Crocs adorned with pearls and crystals. Models walked down the runway in pink, black, and translucent Crocs, each with different added designs.

Stay tuned for more details.

Skepta Debuts First Fashion Show With Mains’ SS24 Collection

British rapper Skepta has always had great style and now he has to put his fashion taste to the test. His label Mains has debuted its first-ever runway presentation that was inspired by his hometown, London. The collection consisted of elevated basics, structured suiting, and leather pieces. Guests from A$AP Ferg to Naomi Campbell saw firsthand his talent and eye for design. At the end of the show during his designer walk, he brought his daughter out with him in celebration.

Chiomi Nnadi Announced As Head Of Editorial Content For British Vogue

The longtime editor at American Vogue Chioma Nnadi has been promoted to head of editorial content, rather than editor-in-chief for British Vogue. Nnadi is a force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry having worked at the American glossy for over a decade starting in 2010. Edward Enningful’s departure from British Vogue put speculation and questions in the air but to see a Black woman fill his shoes is incredibly heartwarming as she truly deserves it. This is the magazine’s first time having a Black woman edit the historic publication. She excitedly posted earlier today on her Instagram account that she’s “honored and so excited to be coming home.”