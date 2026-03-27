The Best Red Carpet Looks From The iHeartRadio Music Awards

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The Best Red Carpet Looks From The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards 

Kehlani delivered four distinct outfit changes, Justine Skye turned heads with a debut blonde pixie cut, and more standout style moments that defined the night.
The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2026 iHeart Radio Music Awards
Julian Hamilton/WireImage
By Mecca Pryor ·
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One of the most exciting nights in music has arrived. As stars from around the world descended into the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the iHeartRadio Music Awards set the stage for breakthrough newcomers, legendary performers, and standout fashion moments.

Shaboozey and his stylist Anastasia Walker continue to prove they’re a match made in fashion heaven, with the artist consistently delivering standout red carpet moments. Leaning seamlessly into his signature Western aesthetic, tonight, he stepped out in a distressed leather jacket layered over a green tweed vest and a tan button-up, paired with raw denim and finished with a light tan cowboy hat.

R&B superstar, and upcoming Essence Festival Performer Kehlani, with Gen Z firmly in her grasp—thanks to hits like “Her Folded”—embraced a romantic, high-glam look. To receive her awards for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Artist, she wore a red satin corset accented with pink lace trim, paired with a voluminous, Cinderella-style skirt featuring a daring high slit that revealed her intricate tattoos. A black satin peep-toe pump grounded the look, while jewelry remained minimal with a few delicate rings and a dainty diamond choker. Her hair was styled in an effortless loose ponytail, completing the ensemble with understated ease.

Later in the evening, the star switched things up, changing into a butter-yellow matching set adorned with sparkles and floral appliqués. The look featured a maxi skirt layered with a playful bubble skirt on top, adding dimension and drama to her second appearance.

Breakout star Moily took home Best World Artist in a lavender lace-up corset dress, complete with a keyhole cutout just beneath the bust. The look was elevated by a draped high-low skirt with a thigh-high slit and finished with bright blue feather-adorned sandals.

Singer Justine Skye made a striking beauty statement on the carpet, debuting a bleached blonde pixie cut, cropped close to the nape. Previously known for her wolf cut, she traded in length for a dramatically shorter style, featuring soft curls framing the front and expertly styled edges for a polished finish.

Below, take a look at the best looks from the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The Best Red Carpet Looks From The iHeartRadio Music Awards
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: Shaboozey poses in the press room during the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The Best Red Carpet Looks From The iHeartRadio Music Awards
Kehlani at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)
The Best Red Carpet Looks From The iHeartRadio Music Awards
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: Kehlani, winner of the R&B Song of the Year award for “Folded, poses in the press room during the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The Best Red Carpet Looks From The iHeartRadio Music Awards
Kehlani at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)
The Best Red Carpet Looks From The iHeartRadio Music Awards
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: Justine Skye attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The Best Red Carpet Looks From The iHeartRadio Music Awards
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: Raye performs onstage during the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
The Best Red Carpet Looks From The iHeartRadio Music Awards
Raye at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)
The Best Red Carpet Looks From The iHeartRadio Music Awards
Ravyn Lenae at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)
The Best Red Carpet Looks From The iHeartRadio Music Awards
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: Moliy attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The Best Red Carpet Looks From The iHeartRadio Music Awards
Tinashe at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)
The Best Red Carpet Looks From The iHeartRadio Music Awards
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jenevieve, posing with the 2025 On The Verge Award, attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)