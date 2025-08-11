ICYMI: Zendaya Stars In On Campaign, Louis Vuitton Fall Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 Capsule, And More

On

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

This weekend in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First, Louis Vuitton reveals its Fall Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 capsule. Next up, Zendaya stars in a new On campaign, “Be Every You.” Law Roach and Zendaya worked together to shape the story; Roach, her longstanding collaborator, styled each look in the campaign.

Tokyo-based label Maison Mihara Yasuhiro has revealed its Fall/Winter 2025 collection, which features the reinvention of the label’s identity.

Below take a look at the latest fashion news worth paying attention to right now.

On And Zendaya Release “Be Every You” Campaign

Swiss sportswear brand On and Zendaya have introduced their latest bold visual story, “Be Every You.” The campaign, which stars the actress, explores identity and the freedom to move as every version of yourself, the visuals feature a new, elevated apparel for Fall/Winter 2025, alongside the Cloudzone Moon. This is Zendaya’s first co-created footwear design with On. Law Roach styled the hero looks seen throughout the campaign.

“Movement has always been a part of how I connect with myself, and movement looks different for everyone. This story felt personal—a reminder that we are all multifaceted beings, with so many brilliant pieces that ultimately make up who we are, make us whole,” Zendaya shared in a press release.

Head to on.com and On retail stores globally to purchase the Cloudzone Moon and the apparel featured in the “Be Every You” campaign. A second footwear drop, the Cloudtilt Moon, is slated to launch on October 2.

On

Louis Vuitton Unveils Fall Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 Capsule

Louis Vuitton has unveiled its Fall 2026 Men’s capsule collection. The latest delivery by the house includes a take on Ivy League style in the context of the “global contemporary dandy,” according to a press release. Released in September 2025 as a precursor to Spring/Summer 2026, the trans-seasonal proposal is distinct. It draws on the cross-Atlantic exchange which is key to classic collegiate dressing. Notably, the capsule reflects upon the intercultural philosophies of Men’s Creative Director, Pharrell Williams.

“Derived from the British heritage wardrobe in the early twentieth century, the codes of American university style illustrate the evolution that takes place when clothes travel from one domain to another,” notes the house. “The premise shapes a dandy expression infused with the aesthetics of rowing. The visual vocabulary of the traditional college sport serves as symbols of the human collaboration, discipline and discernment at the heart of the Louis Vuitton Studio Homme.”

Louis Vuitton

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Reveals Fall/Winter 2025 Collection

Days ago, Tokyo-based label Maison Mihara Yasuhiro revealed its Autumn/Winter 2025 collection. The core of the collection focuses on the idea of reinvention alongside the reconsideration of expert “tailoring.” The house is aiming to showcase figurative contradictions within its latest arrivals: two blousons in different sizes used multiple times throughout the collection as a means of showcasing its versatility. Other tops which were designed with the patterns of pants converted into sleeves are an example of deconstructivism.

Additionally, the OLIVER sneaker is introduced. This shoe is a collaborative model between General Scale, originally started in 2011, and AUTRY, produced in Italy. The OLIVER features an aged sole and a retro silhouette similar to the MEDALIST sneaker.

