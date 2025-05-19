ICYMI: Zendaya Stars In Final Installment Of Louis Vuitton X Murakami Campaign, Halle Berry Wears Gucci, And More

Louis Vuitton

This weekend included many fashion-filled moments worth remembering. To begin, Zendaya starred in the final installment of the Louis Vuitton X Murakami collaboration marking its 20-year anniversary. Next, Halle Berry attended the 2025 Kering Women in Motion Awards wearing Gucci in Cannes.

Naomi Ackie also graced the red carpet in Cannes wearing Balenciaga Haute Couture. Next up, Savannah James attended the 20th Annual Hammer Museum Gala in the Garden wearing Issey Miyake.

Lastly, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez are set to debut their first Loewe collection this October during Paris Fashion Week.

Zendaya Stars In The Final Installment of Louis Vuitton X Takashi Murakami Campaign

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the iconic collaboration between Louis Vuitton and Takashi Murakami, the two powerhouses will unveil the third and final chapter of their re-edition collection—starring none other than Zendaya. This launch not only commemorates a milestone in fashion history but also builds on the massive success of the first two chapters.

Welcoming the summer season, the collection brings back Murakami’s beloved cherry motif, paired with Louis Vuitton’s 2025 Resort collection. Featuring over 70 pieces, including bags, luggage, summer footwear, and more, this highly anticipated drop has already stirred excitement among fashion enthusiasts and is poised to be as celebrated as the previous collections.

Chapter Three of Louis Vuitton X Takashi Murakami collaboration is launching worldwide on May 22.

Louis Vuitton

Halle Berry Wears Gucci

Actress Halle Berry attended the 2025 Kering Women in Motion Awards and the Cannes Film Festival Presidential Dinner wearing a floor-grazing, sparkling Gucci gown. She completed the look with a dazzling diamond bracelet, ring, and earrings, exuding effortless elegance and timeless glamour styled by Maryam Malakpour.

Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic

Naomi Ackie Wears Balenciaga

Actress Naomi Ackie attended the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in a striking black sequined gown from Balenciaga’s Haute Couture collection. The shimmering dress featured a dramatic train that trailed elegantly behind her. She completed the look with a single dropped diamond earring and a delicate ring, adding a touch of understated glamour. Her ensemble was styled by Nicky Yates.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Savannah James Wears Issey Miyake

Savannah and LeBron James attended the 20th Annual Hammer Museum Gala in the Garden, turning heads as they made their way down the red carpet. Savannah stunned in a sculptural, flowing gown crafted from sheer fabric, exuding elegance and sophistication. LeBron complemented her look with a stylish ensemble featuring a button-up shirt adorned with subtle damier patterning and teal buttons. He paired it with sleek black trousers and tan sneakers, adding a modern, laid-back touch to his polished look.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for The Hammer Museum

Jack McCollough And Larazo Hernandez Are Set To Debut Their First Loewe Collection In October

Designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez will present their first collection for Loewe during Paris Fashion Week this October. A Loewe spokesperson confirmed the debut is scheduled for the Spring 2026 season but did not provide further details.

Back in March, Loewe announced that McCollough and Hernandez, the duo behind the New York-based label Proenza Schouler would take over from Jonathan Anderson, who stepped down after an influential 11-year run that elevated the Spanish fashion house to global prominence. At the time, the date of their first collection was not disclosed.

The designers are now fully responsible for Loewe’s creative direction across all categories, including womenswear, menswear, leather goods, and accessories.