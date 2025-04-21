ICYMI: Zendaya Stars in Louis Vuitton's 2025 Resort Campaign, Kendrick Lamar Is Chanel's Newest Ambassador, And More

This weekend, there were many fashion-filled moments worth remembering. To begin, Kendrick Lamar was recently announced as Chanel’s newest ambassador. Next, Zendaya stars in Louis Vuitton’s latest women’s wear campaign, debuting their 2025 Resort collection.

In other news, the Guggenheim and Grace Wales Bonner are collaborating to present a series of musical performances on May 3, featuring artists such as Fireboy DML and Amaarae. Last but certainly not least, Doechii graces the cover of Cosmopolitan’s latest issue.

Keep scrolling below to learn more about these fashion moments from over the weekend.

Kendrick Lamar Is Chanel’s Newest Ambassador

Kendrick Lamar has officially joined Chanel as the brand’s latest ambassador. As the first and only rapper to win a Pulitzer Prize, Lamar’s impact extends far beyond music, and his influence on culture is undeniable. Fresh off launching his joint tour with SZA, Lamar debuts Chanel’s new eyewear campaign, rolling out today, April 21. Known for its traditionally elegant image, Chanel’s partnership with the outspoken artist could mark a bold new chapter, both for the house and for Lamar himself.

“Chanel has a timeless legacy, and that is always something I can get behind. Since they don’t make clothes for men, I knew it would have to be glasses,” Lamar tells Business of Fashion.

Zendaya Stars In Louis Vuitton’s 2025 Resort Campaign

Louis Vuitton’s latest women’s campaign featuring Zendaya radiates pure summer energy, channeling a nostalgic ’70s aesthetic set against the dreamy backdrop of the Italian Riviera. Reminiscent of her striking visuals in the Louis Vuitton x Murakami collaboration, Zendaya appears larger than life—a playful, surreal perspective that echoes the artistic whimsy of that iconic collection. One standout piece in the campaign is the Capucines bag, reimagined in a breezy wicker material, a chic and practical choice for high-summer heat, capturing effortless elegance with a seasonal twist.

Grace Wales Bonner Announces “Togetherness,” A Set Of Musical Performances

Grace Wales Bonner is set to curate a special evening on Saturday, May 3, in collaboration with Android and Lagavulin. The event which will take place at New York City’s Guggenheim is slated to feature performances by Amaarae, Fireboy DML, Navy Blue, and more. In short, it’s a dynamic lineup that reflects Bonner’s signature blend of culture and artistry. Having previously guest-curated for MoMA, this isn’t her first foray into the art world, but it does signal a continued expansion of her creative universe. With such an eclectic mix of collaborators, we’re curious to see how the night unfolds.

Tickets are available for purchase here starting at $55.

Doechii Shines on the Cover of Cosmopolitan’s Latest Issue

Doechii stuns in a striking close-up for the cover of Cosmopolitan, exuding bold confidence and high-gloss glamour. She wears a vibrant green scarf paired with chunky gold hoops, a star-shaped bra peeking beneath a draped orange fabric across her upper body. Her glowing and freshly oiled skin effortlessly catches the light, playing off her lacquered purple lips and vivid green eyelids for a look that’s equal parts daring and divine.

In her Cosmopolitan cover story, Doechii reflects on what it’s meant to be on the cusp of success for so long, opening up about her upbringing in Tampa, Florida, and the challenges she’s faced navigating the entertainment industry as a dark-skinned woman.