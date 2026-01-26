ICYMI: Teyana Taylor Attends The Schiaparelli Couture Show, Rihanna Attends The Dior Show, And More.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Teyana Taylor and Jodie Turner-Smith both stole the spotlight at the Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 2026 Couture show, while Rihanna made waves attending Jonathan Anderson’s debut Dior Couture presentation.

On the menswear front, Martine Rose and Wales Bonner unveiled their Fall/Winter 2026 collections, rounding out a week defined by innovation and style.

Teyana Taylor and Jodie Turner-Smith Attend The Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 2026 Couture Show

Teyana Taylor and Jodie Turner-Smith attended the Fall/Winter 2026 Schiaparelli Couture show, which creative director Daniel Roseberry described as being inspired by gods and demons in an interview with UpNextDesigner. Taylor made a striking appearance in a full lace skirt paired with a matching top, accessorized with a silver crown and a chunky silver bowtie resting on her chest, layered beneath a floor-length black blazer with gold detailing.

Turner-Smith opted for a dramatic floor-length black gown featuring gold-adorned cutouts and a matching neckline, styled with a chain belt, chunky gold link earrings, and a voluminous updo.

Rihanna Attends The Dior Fall/Winter Couture Show

Rihanna recreated one of her iconic pregnancy-era looks while attending the Dior show, stepping out in a floor-length lace polka-dot dress with a bow tied at the neck. The voluminous skirt swept the ground with every step, while a black velvet blazer with silk-lined lapels, falling to her knees, completed the look.

Rihanna at the Dior fashion show as part of Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 held at the Musée Rodin on January 26, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Martine Rose Releases Fall/Winter 2026 Look Book

To close out Men’s Week, Martine Rose unveiled its Fall/Winter 2026 lookbook to great anticipation. The collection blended signature sportswear with unexpected textures, featuring fur-lined sleeves, lace shirts layered onto classic button-ups, track pants and jackets, fur-collared trench coats, and leather jackets finished with dramatic fur sleeves.

Wales Bonner Releases Fall/Winter 2026 Campaign

Earlier this week, Wales Bonner unveiled their Fall/Winter 2026 campaign, “Morning Raga”, a profound meditation on the elemental harmony of modernist architectural traditions.

The collection reimagines archetypal uniforms: heritage polo silhouettes are elevated with ceremonial satin sashes, while silk shirts feature a refined color-block palette of ivory and Atlantic blue.

Geometric abstraction defines the outerwear, appearing in minimalist grid patterns meticulously woven into Italian wool topcoats and chore jackets, merging precision craftsmanship with contemporary elegance.