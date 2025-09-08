ICYMI: Temi Otedola Wears Christopher John Rogers, Off Season Launches WNBA Collection, And More

Instagram

The past few days in fashion were filled with moments that we want to highlight. First, Temi Otedola wears Christopher John Rogers to her legal wedding ceremony in Monaco. Next, Ayesha Curry attended the US Open Men’s Final wearing Miu Miu. Additionally, Sabrina Elba wore Chopard couture to the Venice Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Kerry Washington attended the TIFF premiere of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery wearing Zuhair Murad. Next up, Off Season launches a WNBA collection, available online now. In additional news, Chase and the US Open hosted a special dinner and discussion celebrating Sloane Stephens and a new collection by Round 21 created in partnership with visual artist and designer Shakira Javonni.

Lastly, Giorgio Armani passed away at age 91.

Temi Otedola Wears Christopher John Rogers

Nigerian entrepreneur Temi Otedola and rapper and entrepreneur Mr. Eazi got married, with three ceremonies held in Iceland, Monaco, and Dubai. For their legal ceremony in Monaco, Otedola wore a custom Christopher John Rogers ensemble, featuring a sculptural polka dot dress cinched with a wide belt and paired with mismatched polka dot shoes for a coordinated finish.

Instagram

Ayesha Curry Wears Miu Miu

Ayesha Curry attended the US Open Men’s Final alongside her husband, Stephen Curry, wearing a floor-length Miu Miu dress with delicate lace trim, cinched at the waist with a belt. She completed the look with brown cowboy boots and a matching brown leather bag.

John Nacion/Getty Images

Kerry Washington Wears Zuhair Murad

Kerry Washington attended the 2025 TIFF premiere of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery in a stunning white backless draped gown featuring crystal-embellished straps, from the Zuhair Murad Ready-to-Wear Resort 2026 collection.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Sabrina Elba Wears Chopard Couture

Sabrina Elba attended the 2025 Venice Film Festival in an elegant Chopard Couture look. Her white dress was minimalist yet sculptural, featuring a high neckline, a cinched waist, and a flowing skirt that cascaded gracefully to her ankles. She completed the look with white Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps and drop earrings adorned with both diamonds and emeralds.

Kate Green/Getty Images for Netflix

Giorgio Armani Has Passed Away

Fashion designer Giorgio Armani passed away on Thursday at the age of 91. Renowned for being intimately involved in every aspect of his brand until his final days, Armani leaves behind a profound legacy in the fashion world, from dressing some of the biggest stars to building one of the industry’s most transformative and enduring labels. Though the iconic designer had no children, his passing now raises the question: who will take the helm of the company he so passionately built?

Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Off Season Launches WNBA Collection

In exciting news, Off Season, the brand by Emma Grede and Kristin Juszczyk, has launched its collaboration with the WNBA. According to an email from the brand: “The collection celebrates the unstoppable force of women’s sports through elevated details, modern fits, and versatile silhouettes.” Innovative styles include a fleece corset ($125), a canvas cropped button-up ($125), a cargo short ($155), a team graphic tee ($110), the WNBA tee ($110), and the WNBA fleece hoodie ($185) in addition to a jogger ($145).

To purchase pieces from the new Off Season WNBA collection, head to OffSeasonBrand.com, the official WNBA merchandise site, and Fanatics.com.



Chase And The US Open Host Intimate Dinner And Discussion

Last week, a special dinner was hosted in celebration of the US Open and Round 21’s special collaboration with designer and visual artist Shakira Javonni at The Fulton. Alongside the dinner, an intimate conversation titled “Match Point” featuring tennis legend Sloane Stephens took place as well. Javonni, who is originally from Queens, revealed a fleece bag inspired by a tennis ball in addition to T-shirts that speak to her artistic prowess. The dinner was attended by industry insiders, including stylist Sandra Vainquer, designer Wilglory Tanjong of Anima Iris, and visual designer Shema Love.

Head to Round 21’s official site to purchase items from the Chase x Round 21 collection created in collaboration with Shakira Javonni. Pricing starts at $50.