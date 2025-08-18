ICYMI: Robin Givhan Exits The Washington Post, Crocs Announces NFL Partnership, And More

Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

This weekend in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First, Steve Lacy sat down with Rolling Stone to discuss the upcoming release of his album “Oh Yeah?” Next, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Robin Givhan has announced her departure from The Washington Post.

Up next, Crocs announces a multi-year partnership with the NFL. On the other hand, Ellaé Lisqué is turning an all white collection into a statement moment by crafting each piece catered to a specific summer event. Finally, Kith returned to the runway for the first time in six years with a show titled Institution.

Keep scrolling to know the fashion happenings from this weekend.

Steve Lacy Hits The Cover Of Rolling Stone

Steve Lacy appeared on the latest cover of Rolling Stone alongside the release of his first song in three years—a track he wrote and produced entirely on his own. In the accompanying cover story, Lacy opened up about his upcoming album Oh Yeah?, which remains a work in progress with no set release date.

Robin Givhan Exits The Washington Post

On Sunday, after a 25-year career at The Washington Post, Robin Givhan announced her decision to leave the publication. In an Instagram post, she also shared that she’d taken a buyout from the company, and severance packages are currently being offered to individuals who have worked at the media company for at least 10 years.

“I love The Post. It’s where I grew up as a journalist. I am a believer in the importance of institutions, of legacy media, of mainstream media. There’s still a lot to be said, and I’m just self-centered enough to believe I’m someone who needs to be heard,” she wrote in an Instagram caption. Givhan added that she’d be focusing on her book tour. The Pulitzer Prize winner recently released Crashing the Gates of Culture with Virgil Abloh.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Crocs And NFL Announce Multi-Year Partnership

Today, Crocs confirmed a multi-year licensing agreement with the NFL. Via the partnership, fans will soon be able to showcase their favorite teams through their footwear by the brand.

14 teams will be part of the inaugural NFL x Crocs collection: that includes the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, and Denver Broncos. Both the NFL and Crocs confirm that the full 32-team range will be available throughout the upcoming season.

“We’re excited to join forces with a brand that shares the same passion and loyalty from its fans as we do,” Matias Infante, the VP of Global Marketing at Crocs, shared in a statement. “This collection goes far beyond product—it’s about creating unforgettable experiences that bring our communities even closer to the game they love.”

The NFL x Crocs Classic Clogs are set to launch during the 2025 NFL season at Crocs.com, NFLshop.com, and at select Crocs retailer locations.

Ellaé Lisqué Unveils Summer 2025 All White Collection

Ellaé Lisqué by founder Maxi James is turning an all white collection into a statement moment by crafting each piece catered to a specific summer event, whether it is a rooftop party or a day on the water. Each moment is carefully thought out and approached with intention.

Standout pieces from the collection include a white cut-out draped mini dress, expertly designed to contour every curve and flow effortlessly down the body. Also turning heads are the ruffled dresses, each with its own personality. The Vera white dress offers a timeless take on ruffles, while the Celeste brings a more playful twist. Another version features bold accents that add a dramatic flair to the look.

Ellaé Lisqué is also slated to host its 10th anniversary show in Los Angeles. Head to Ellaé Lisqué’s official site to shop the brand’s Summer 2025 collection.

Ellaé Lisqué

Kith Hosted a Fashion Show Right Outside Their Flagship Store

On Sunday, Kith returned to the runway for the first time in six years with a show titled Institution. Taking over Lafayette Street in front of their newly renovated Manhattan flagship, the event showcased Kith’s signature styles and high-profile collaborations, all leading up to the debut of their Fall/Winter 2025 collection. Highlights included partnerships with adidas Football, Clarks, and Birkenstock. The affair was also star-studded, former NFL player Victor Cruz, and rapper and host Jim Jones walked in the show.

The Fall 2025 collection drops on Kith’s website on August 22.