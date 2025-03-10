ICYMI: PUMA Partners With LaQuan Smith, Simone Belotti Named Creative Director Of Jil Sander, And More

Courtesy PUMA, LaQuan Smith

This weekend included many fashion-filled moments worth remembering. To begin, PUMA and LaQuan Smith join forces for a second collaboration. Additionally, Simone Belotti has been named the creative director of Jil Sander.

Next, Carine Roitfeld has co-founded and launched a sports and fashion media brand titled PLAYERS, in which the first issue will be guest-edited by Dwyane Wade. Lastly, supermodel Joan Smalls appears on the latest cover of CR Fashion Book.

Keep scrolling below to learn more about these fashion moments from over the weekend.

PUMA and LaQuan Smith Join Forces For A Second Collaboration

Sportswear giant PUMA reunites with New York City-based designer LaQuan Smith for their second collaboration, presenting a dynamic collection of apparel and footwear. Drawing inspiration from classic boxing attire, the designs are reimagined with elevated details, seamlessly blending sport and style for everyday wear. Model Ming Lee Simmons appears in the campaign for the line.

LaQuan Smith’s ability to merge high-fashion aesthetics with sportswear is always striking. The high-top design and calf-lacing detail add a dramatic flair, making it feel as much a statement piece as a performance shoe. Aside from the sneaker, they will also offer tear-away pants, cropped jackets, baby tees, and boxing shorts with satin fabric and bejeweled adornments.

The full collection will be released on March 15 and will be available on PUMA.com, at PUMA’s NYC and Las Vegas flagship stores, and select retailers.

PUMA, LaQuan Smith

Jil Sander Names Simone Belotti Creative Director

Simone Belotti was considered a successor of creative duo Luke and Luie Meier after their Fall 2025 show in Milan. After spending over 15 years at Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, and Bottega Veneta, Belotti was previously the creative director at Bally. At Bally, he revitalized the brand’s aesthetic with a focus on heritage, craftsmanship, and timeless elegance. However, his time there was short-lived.

“Simone embarks on this journey with extensive experience and a distinct talent,” Renzo Rosso, chairman of OTB Group shared with WWD. “Over the time spent together we shared the strategic vision and mission for Jil Sander, the values of innovation and sophistication that make it an iconic and unique brand.”

Carine Roitfeld And Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld Launch Sports and Fashion Media Brand: PLAYERS

PLAYERS founded by Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld, alongside co-founder Carine Roitfeld is designed to embrace a diverse range of cultural strategies, catering to both Gen Z and millennial sports and fashion enthusiasts.

Debuting in May, the brand’s first biannual magazine issue will be guest-edited by NBA legend Dwyane Wade. PLAYERS aims to bring a fresh perspective to the intersection of sports, fashion, and culture, combining CR Fashion Book‘s signature editorial excellence with exclusive products, making it a true collector’s item. Beyond print, PLAYERS will launch as a full-scale media brand, encompassing publishing, e-commerce, brand collaborations, capsule collections, and merchandise drops from top athletes and designers.

Notably, Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld will serve as the magazine’s editor-in-chief, while Carine Roitfeld will serve as its head of fashion.

PLAYERS

Joan Smalls Graces The Cover Of CR Fashion Book

Joan Smalls makes a stunning return to CR Fashion Book with three striking covers, showcasing her signature beauty in the Behind the Scenes-themed Spring/Summer 2025 edition. In a captivating editorial titled High Society, Smalls is transformed into a modern-day aristocrat, wearing timeless looks from Chanel, Dior, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and more. Shot by Kacper Kasprzyk and styled by Carine Roitfeld, the spread exudes elegance and sophistication.

CR Fashion Book Issue CR26 Behind the Scenes hits newsstands on March 24.