ICYMI: New Balance Debuts Made In USA Collection, Rickea Jackson Wears Rebalance Vintage, And More 

This weekend in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First, WNBA player Rickea Jackson recently wore emerging brands Rebalance Vintage and LEAU. Next up, New Balance debuted its Made in USA Fall/Winter 2025 Collection. Additionally, Gentle Monster unveils its new Bold collection featuring a futuristic edge.

Meanwhile, Brain Dead teams up with adidas Originals for the “Japan Flames” collection. On the other hand, Veronica Beard has teamed up with Parisian artist and jeweler Sylvia Toledano on a vibrant capsule collection of jewelry. Lastly, NEOUS presents its AW25 collection, “Redefining Beauty,” a nostalgic yet modern take on femininity.

WNBA Player Rickea Jackson Wears Rebalance Vintage and LEAU

Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson was spotted recently in the tunnel ahead of the Dallas Wings and Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game wearing pieces from Rebalance Vintage and LEAU. The look featured Rebalance Vintage’s Everyday Boxy Leather Jacket with LEAU’s Muse Mesh Corset Top, blending vintage flair with modern edge.

Courtesy of Los Angeles Sparks/Instagram

New Balance Debuts Made in USA Fall/Winter 2025 Collection

New Balance debuts its Made in USA Fall/Winter 2025 Collection starting August 28, featuring elevated footwear and apparel in rich earth tones, bold textures, and versatile neutrals. Iconic silhouettes like the 997, 992, and 990v6 return, rooted in the brand’s New England heritage and craftsmanship.

For the first time, the 1300 joins both seasonal and core collections. Alongside refreshed staples like hoodies and sweatpants, new styles, such as tracksuit separates and a pleated skirt—offer a modern take on cold-weather dressing. The collection will release in six drops through December on NewBalance.com and select retailers.

New Balance

Gentle Monster Launches Bold Collection

Gentle Monster’s latest Bold collection redefines eyewear with a futuristic edge, featuring a bold bridge detail inspired by the shape of a shield. With innovative metal and acetate frames, the collection blends dynamic design with a striking aesthetic. Tilda Swinton leads the campaign, set in the surreal HAUS NOWHERE Seoul, where reality and virtuality merge in a visually immersive experience.

To mark the launch, exclusive pop-ups in Seoul, Beijing, and Tokyo showcase bold architectural spaces inspired by the collection. Featuring gravity-defying structures and signature patterns, the installations reflect the Bold collection’s daring spirit. The collection is available online beginning September 4 and in-stores on September 6.

Adidas Originals And Brain Dead Channel Wrestling Heritage in “Japan Flames” Collection

In 2022, Brain Dead launched its own wrestling promotion, Brain Slam Wrestling, blending fashion with the energy of wrestling culture. Now, Brain Dead has teamed up with adidas Originals for the “Japan Flames” collection—a tribute to wrestling’s bold aesthetics and Japan’s lasting influence on the sport. The collection reimagines three adidas Japan silhouettes, adding Brain Dead’s signature touch to the sleek, Lo Profile design that’s gained popularity in recent years.

The Japan Lo Brain Dead features leather uppers, suede flame overlays, contrast stripes, furry laces, and co-branded sockliners, available in two colorways: brown/yellow/green and black/blue/off-white. The Japan Hi Brain Dead, styled like a classic wrestling boot, gets a similar flame treatment in black with off-white and pine green accents. Releasing in limited quantities on August 28, the adidas Originals x Brain Dead Japan Flames collection will be available on adidas’ CONFIRMED app, adidas.com, select retailers, and wearebraindead.com.

Veronica Beard And Sylvia Toledano Launch Capsule Collection

Veronica Beard has teamed up with Parisian artist and jeweler Sylvia Toledano on a vibrant capsule collection of jewelry that captures a luxe, bohemian spirit. Known for crafting modern classics, Veronica Beard found a creative match in Toledano, resulting in a lineup of one-of-a-kind pieces designed to complement the brand’s Fall 2025 collection. Inspired by Toledano’s iconic Torque necklace, the collaboration celebrates expressive, confident style for the modern woman.

The exclusive collection features bold pendant necklaces, earrings, and cuff bracelets, all set with semi-precious stones like carnelian, onyx, and golden jasper. Each piece was designed in Paris, handcrafted in India, and created using stones sourced from Jaipur and Brazil, making every item truly unique. Now available on veronicabeard.com and at Veronica Beard boutiques with prices ranging from $290 – $500.

NEOUS Unveils Autumn/Winter 2025 Collection

NEOUS presents its Autumn/Winter 2025 collection, “Redefining Beauty,” a nostalgic yet modern take on femininity. Drawing inspiration from the late 1990s and early 2000s, founder Vanissa Antonious reimagines once-unloved styles, such as kitten heels and peep toes, through a lens of sensuality and craftsmanship. The collection reflects influences from Sofia Coppola’s “The Virgin Suicides” and Alessandra Spranzi’s everyday visual poetry.

Key pieces include the lace-up ZIRR mule, sheer DANUS sandal, and sculptural BERENICES EAST WEST handbag. With rich textures like burgundy abrasivato leather and cream crepe de chine, AW25 strikes a balance between elegance and playfulness. It challenges traditional beauty by finding allure in the unexpected.