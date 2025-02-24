ICYMI: Naomi Ackie Wears McQueen, A’ja Wilson’s Nike Signature Sneaker Launch, And More

Getty Images

This weekend included many fashion-filled moments worth remembering. To begin, ESSENCE was named the Fashion Vanguard Honoree at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards. Additionally, former British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enniful launches EE72, a media and entertainment company. Meanwhile, SKIMS has partnered with Nike to launch a new apparel brand, blending both brands’ signature styles and innovative technology: NikeSKIMS. Recently it was also revealed that A’ja Wilson’s signature sneaker will be arriving this year.

Up next, Questlove dons a look by Gabriela Hearst for the Film Independent Spirit Awards. On Friday, Naomi Ackie arrived for a special press event wearing a stellar suit by McQueen. Finally, Adanola has teamed up with Happier Grocery to introduce a new color, Coffee Bean.

Keep scrolling below to learn more about these fashion moments over the weekend.

ESSENCE Wins The Fashion Vanguard Ward At 2025 NAACP Awards

As ESSENCE celebrates 55 years, we are honored to be recognized by the NAACP as this year’s Fashion Vanguard. As a legacy institution, we have worked tirelessly to achieve this milestone. Under the visionary leadership of our Vice President of Content, Nandi Howard, we remain committed to uplifting young creatives, spotlighting emerging Black designers, and amplifying the Black talent that keeps Hollywood thriving.

Edward Enninful Launches Media And Entertainment Company

Edward Enninful, former European Editorial Director of Vogue and Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue, is launching EE72, a media and entertainment company dedicated to creating content, experiences, and products for diverse talent and brands. During his tenure at Condé Nast, Enninful redefined industry standards, championing inclusivity and elevating emerging talent on a global scale. Now, with EE72, he embarks on a new chapter, and the world eagerly anticipates the creative impact he will make on his own terms.

A’ja Wilson And Nike Reveal Capsule And Nike A’One Sneaker

Nike and WNBA star A’ja Wilson has revealed her signature sneaker, the A’One and has announced a capsule collection.

The A’One’s silhouette features Cushlon ST2 foam that works with a firmer base to deliver explosive responsiveness paired with smooth, cushioned landings. There is a reimagined traction pattern ideal for athletes who regularly cut, pivot and move. Notably, the supportive insole and breathable mesh upper were designed to help athletes lock in for dynamic movement.

Nike

“If you think you’ve seen my best, think again,” A’ja Wilson says. “We worked for over two years to create the Nike A’One to help me redefine the limits of greatness and advance the game to another level. My signature shoe is worth the wait — engineered for my game and my style, and built to motivate the next generation to go big. Just wait to see what we do with it.”

In the signature apparel collection, eight pieces in the following categories will be available: women’s, men’s and kids. In a press release, the collection is described as conveying a contemporary aesthetic that pairs high fashion with bold looks. Items are designed to be worn together.

The Nike A’One sneaker, apparel collection, and Calm slide will be available at SNKRS, nike.com and select retail locations in May 2025.

Nike

Nike And SKIMS Announce New Brand For Women NikeSKIMS

SKIMS has announced an exciting partnership with Nike, blending its signature body-contouring designs with the sportswear giant’s performance-driven innovation. The collaboration is expected to deliver a collection that merges comfort, functionality, and style, catering to both athleisure enthusiasts and serious athletes. This move marks a significant expansion for SKIMS, further solidifying its influence in the activewear space while allowing Nike to tap into the brand’s expertise in shapewear and inclusive sizing.

“Over the past five years, SKIMS has redefined the intimates and casual apparel landscape, championing inclusivity and confidence,” says Jens Grede, Co-Founder and CEO, SKIMS in a statement. “Now, by partnering with Nike, the undisputed leader in athletic performance and innovation, we’re poised to create a new standard in the activewear market. This partnership will empower individuals to move with confidence and express themselves authentically, merging SKIMS’ focus on body confidence and self-expression with Nike’s relentless pursuit of athletic excellence.”

NikeSKIMS

Questlove Wears Gabriela Hearst

To attend the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards Questlove arrived in a custom look by Gabriela Hearst styled by Kate March. According to the brand, he donned a custom charcoal multi-wool cashmere pinstripe Blake carcoat. The artist and producer also wore the house’s Stevie Pant with a charcoal cotton cashmere flannel Abbe shirt.

Naomi Ackie Wears McQueen

To attend a Mickey 17 press conference in Seoul actress Naomi Ackie wore a suit by McQueen. The ensemble was comprised of a single-breasted tailored jacket in black wool with red and gold blazer stripe detailing. Underneath she wore a tailored shirt with an oversized collar in black cotton poplin.

Adanola Teams Up With Happier Grocery To Launch Coffee Bean

London-based athletic brand Adanola has partnered with Happier Grocery—often called the “New York Erewhon” to launch its latest color, Coffee Bean. For many, the perfect workout fit is key to staying active, and Adanola delivers with this rich brown shade available in a variety of styles, from smoothing long sleeves and zip-up tops to cargo leggings with pockets. Get moving in style just in time for summer with Adanola.