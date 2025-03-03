ICYMI: A Closer Look At Louis Vuitton's New Fine Jewelry Collection, ASOS Launches High-End Brand Arrange, And More

Louis Vuitton

This weekend included many fashion-filled moments worth remembering. To begin, Louis Vuitton has launched a new fine jewelry collection. Next, ASOS has launched Arrange, a high-end fashion brand.

Lastly, Moet & Chandon and Pharrell Williams have launched an exciting collaboration.

Louis Vuitton Shares New Fine Jewelry Collection

Louis Vuitton Color Blossom is the latest fine jewelry collection from the house. Originally released in 2015, this collection reinvents two interpretations of the beloved Monogram Flower, which Georges-Louis Vuitton first dreamt up in 1896. 27 variations of the Color Blossom are slated to launch in March. The newest collection by Louis Vuitton will feature six natural materials: bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and rings.

Louis Vuitton

ASOS Launches High-End Fashion Brand, Arrange

Arrange has officially launched at ASOS. In a press statement, the new line is described as blending directional design with a feminine edge. It also offers a compelling take on elevated dressing. The latest pieces span from US sizes 0 to 26.

Head to ASOS.com to shop the new collection by ARRANGE.

ASOS

Moët & Chandon Announce New Collaboration With Pharrell Williams

Moët & Chandon have announced a new collaboration titled: The Moet & Chandon Pharrell Williams Limited Edition Collection. The March 1st global launch showcases yet another creative venture by Williams.

Moët & Chandon alongside Pharrell have joined forces to reimagine the birthday experience through the eyes of those who celebrate you. “The Maison and Pharrell’s shared vision of collective joy is at the heart of the collaboration, aimed to create moments that are both universal and deeply personal, where every detail is crafted to honor those who gather to celebrate,” a press release reads.

“The best part about a birthday are the people who want to celebrate it with you,” comments Pharrell. “When I was old enough to toast with champagne for the first time, Moët & Chandon was my point of reference. I suppose it’s just a tradition, it’s the ritual.”

The Moët & Chandon Pharrell Limited Edition Collection became available from March 1st, 2025 in select retail, gastronomy, and hotel spaces. The collection is available in the Moet & Chandon Bars in Epernay, at Harrods in London, and at Kadewe in Berlin.