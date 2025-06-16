ICYMI: Nike Unveils NorBlack NorWhite Collaboration, Louis Vuitton Releases Buttersoft Sneaker, And More 

This weekend, there were many fashion-filled moments worth remembering. Rebag has officially launched its luxury shopping platform in partnership with Amazon. Meanwhile, Prada Mode Osaka opens its doors for the twelfth edition of the exclusive event.

Following that, Nike unveiled its first collaboration with Indian brand NorBlack NorWhite. Up next, Nordstrom has introduced its inaugural shopping hub in Brooklyn, New York.

Lastly, Louis Vuitton has revealed its Buttersoft Sneaker designed by Pharrell Williams.

Rebag Launched Their Platform With Amazon

Rebag has launched its largest partnership to date by bringing its entire catalog to Amazon’s Luxury Stores, expanding its presence to Amazon’s marketplace. Rebag started simply as a trading service for pre-owned luxury handbags but has grown to a $200 million business with over 30,000 handbags in their marketplace.

“What we do is quite hard because of unit economics,” said Charles Gorra, Rebag founder and CEO, told Glossy. “Everything is a different SKU, so it’s low margin and high effort. So in order to magnify that and multiply our scale, we want to meet new customers through other ecosystems. If we want to skyrocket, and get everybody to know what Rebag is, this is the way to do it.”

Prada Mode Osaka Is Open For Its 12th Iteration

Prada opens the twelfth iteration of Prada Mode in Osaka, in collaboration with the Inujima Project and renowned architect Kazuyo Sejima. This immersive event invites guests to relive the journey of Prada Mode Osaka and the Inujima Project, spotlighting Sejima’s profound and ongoing impact on Inujima Island.

The story began in 2008, when the Fukutake Foundation invited Sejima to reimagine the island’s built environment. Her architectural vision has since shaped Inujima’s landscape, blending art, nature, and community in a deeply thoughtful dialogue.

Nike Unveils Their First Collaboration With Indian-born Brand NorBlack NorWhite

Nike has partnered with Delhi-based fashion label NorBlack NorWhite to launch its first Indian design collaboration, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern sportswear.The collection features vibrant apparel and footwear inspired by India’s ancient tie-dyeing technique, bandhani, which dates back over 5,000 years. Designed to empower women in sports, the line includes hoodies, tank tops, T-shirts, sports bras, cross-body bags, and sneakers, including a variation of the popular Air Max range.

Nordstrom Expands Presence With Local Williamsburg Launch

Nordstrom expands their presence in New York with the opening of Nordstrom Local Williamsburg. The 3,000 square-foot neighborhood service hub will open on June 26th.

At Nordstrom Local Williamsburg, customers can enjoy convenient, personalized services close to home, including online order pickup, alterations, gift wrapping, and more. The location will also support the community by accepting gently used clothing and shoes, which will be donated to Housing Works and sold to fund local programs.

Louis Vuitton Launches Buttersoft Sneaker

Louis Vuitton has introduced its LV BUTTERSOFT Sneaker created by Pharrell Williams. Initially unveiled as a part of the house’s Fall/Winter 2025 Men’s Collection, the trainer enmeshes the studies of streetwear and dandyism which are the cores of the practices of Williams. Releasing in 24 variations, the sneaker will be available for pre-order on louisvuitton.com and the LV App beginning on June 16. An in-store launch will take place on July 10.