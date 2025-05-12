ICYMI: E! Announces New Kimora Lee Simmons Series, Cannes Film Festival Bans Nudity On Red Carpet, And More

Getty Images

This weekend included many fashion-filled moments worth remembering. First up, E! has announced a series centering Kimora Lee Simons: Kimora Back In The Fab Lane. Next up, Jaylen Brown was spotted wearing David Yurman this weekend.

Willy Chavarria and Adidas Originals have revealed details surrounding their latest collaborative footwear release. ASOS’ in-house line ARRANGE has released its second collection featuring pricing ranging from $28 to $350.

Glenn Martens‘ debut Maison Margiela presentation will reportedly take place this July in Paris. Next, the Cannes Film Festival has banned nudity on its red carpet. Notably, the United States and China have reached a temporary tariff agreement.

Below take a look at the fashion news you might have missed from the weekend.

E! Announces Series Kimora Back In The Fab Lane

E! has announced the December premiere of a series centering Kimora Lee Simmons.

The tagline for the show reads: “The show, premiering in December, will follow the now single mom of five as she commands a billion-dollar empire while running her iconic Baby Phat brand. Between dealing with the whims of her top-model daughters Ming, 25, and Aoki, 22, cheering on her 13-year-old son Kenzo and 15-year-old son Gary during championship games and celebrating her own major milestones with her youngest Wolfe, 10, Kimora’s world is even more fabulous and outrageous than ever before.”

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Gold House

adidas Originals and Willy Chavarria have released their latest footwear offering from their collaborative Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

“The footwear includes Chavarria’s take on the archival adidas Jabbar sneaker, created for Kareem Abdul Jabbar, one of the most celebrated basketball players of all time. The relaunch of the original adidas franchise from 1978 is in recognition of Kareem’s achievements on and off-court for a new generation,” states a press release.

The designer remade the Jabbar with two iterations for SS25 Drop 1, including the Chavarria Jabbar Low and Chavarria Jabbar Dress. The former features a unique foldover tongue and was created using a premium aniline leather and is topped off with gold branding, which pays homage to its original makeup. The latter includes premium materials and takes inspiration from men’s dress shoes and creepers. The Chavarria Jabbar Dress also features a pointed dress silhouette paired with a debossed adidas trefoil on each heel.

The first drop from adidas Originals and Willy Chavarria SS25 is available in select adidas stores, the adidas CONFIRMED app, on willychavarria.com, adidas.com/willy_chavarria, and in select retailers starting today.

ASOS’ ARRANGE Launches Second Collection

ARRANGE, a new in-house line by ASOS has launched its second collection. The 137 styles feature a mix of ready-to-wear and accessories. The designs are equipped with a hint of femininity and edginess. ARRANGE is offering a unique take on elevated dressing.

Prices range from $28 to $350 in all categories which includes jeans, day dresses, separates, eveningwear, and footwear. Head to ASOS.com to purchase pieces from ARRANGE’s latest collection.

Cannes Film Festival Bans Nudity On Red Carpet

Earlier today the Cannes Film Festival announced a red carpet ban on nudity. According to the festival’s website, “nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as any other area of the festival.” This news may come as a surprise given the varying styles that often hit the red carpet amid the debut of global films. Chatter immediately hit X formerly known as Twitter this morning when the news hit.

Jaylen Brown Wears David Yurman

Ahead of the NBA playoff game this weekend versus the New York Knicks, Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics walked the tunnel in David Yurman. Brown was spotted in the brand’s Sculpted Cable Tag necklace and two Armory Pave Link Bracelets. He also wore a Sculpted Cable Cuff Bracelet.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

Glenn Martens’ Maison Margiela Debut Announced

Glenn Martens will reportedly make his debut as the new creative director of Maison Margiela with a couture show in July.

Per WWD, the Paris fashion house has confirmed that the Belgian designer would start with a Maison Margiela Artisanal show for the Fall 2025 season. Slated to be scheduled during Haute Couture Week, the presentation will take place between July 7 to 10 in Paris.

“This marks the beginning of an inspiring new chapter for the maison, rooted in our core creative values and shaped by Margiela’s couture heritage. Under Glenn’s direction, couture will continue to ignite creativity for the brand and drive boundary pushing designs,” Maison Margiela said in a statement shared exclusively with WWD.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

U.S. And China Reach Temporary Tariff Agreement

According to WWD, the U.S. and China have reached a temporary tariff agreement. The report states that the U.S. will lower tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%, China will reportedly reduce its tariff rates on American imports from 125% to 10%. Said rates will be frozen for 90 days, allowing for further trade negotiations. Both the U.S. and China are reportedly open to finding a permanent resolution, but analysts remain hesitant and uncertain about a long-term agreement.