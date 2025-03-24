ICYMI: Kandi Burruss Wears Christian Siriano, Adidas Originals Closes Out LA Fashion Week, And More

Getty Images

This weekend included many fashion-filled moments worth remembering. First up, Kandi Burruss attended the Othello opening show in Christian Siriano styled by Daniel Hawkins. Adidas Originals wrapped up Los Angeles Fashion Week with a standout runway show. Next, Nico Annan turned heads outside the Tamron Hall Show in a sleek Vetements look.

In a major industry shift, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez have been announced as Loewe’s new creative directors. Meanwhile, Converse and Kaytranada delivered a show to remember in Toronto.

Kandi Burruss Wears Christian Siriano

Music titan Kandi Burruss, the producer behind Broadway’s Othello which opened yesterday evening in New York City at the Barrymore Theatre, was chic in Christian Siriano. To attend the star-studded show, which stars Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhall, and Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Burruss arrived in a striking gown by the lauded designer styled by Daniel Hawkins.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Adidas Originals Closes Out LA Fashion Week With Six Designers

Adidas Originals closed out Los Angeles Fashion Week with a dynamic runway show celebrating the city’s creative influence. Six rising designers including Baba Jagne, Bishme Cromartie, Kelly Hsieh, House of Gray, House of Aama, and ECÉ Designs showcased 24 custom looks built from reconstructed Adidas pieces, with the adiZero Goukana debuting as the centerpiece. The event paid tribute to LA’s deep impact on fashion and streetwear, reinforcing Adidas’ commitment to originality. Ahead of the show, adidas hosted an exclusive pre-party at its Melrose shop, featuring DJ OG Webbie, footwear customization, and a preview of the runway collections.

Nico Annan Wears Vetements

Nico Annan was spotted outside the Tamron Hall Show in New York, wearing a striking all-green monochromatic Vetements outfit, gray cowboy boots, two statement necklaces with large charms, and a bold sculptural ring. The standout look was styled by Fernand Legadoé, costume designer and stylist.

Jack McCollough And Lazaro Hernandez Are Loewe’s Newest Creative Directors

Founders and former creative directors of Proenza Schouler have been appointed as the new creative directors of LVMH-owned Spanish fashion house, Loewe, according to WWD, who broke the news. Their appointment is a week after Jonathan Anderson announced his departure from the brand.

“To name just two factors: They are highly creative and also entrepreneurs, whose curiosity and vision go beyond fashion and extend to diverse cultural fields as well as to the diversity of markets and customers that we talk to,” Loewe chief executive officer Pascale Lepoivre shared in WWD‘s report “They are warm, open and lively, an excellent fit with the company culture of being intense and passionate, while also committed to being playful and not taking ourselves too seriously.”⁠

Converse And Kaytranada Bring First-Ever Concert To Toronto’s Prince’s Gate

In partnership with Converse, producer and DJ Kaytranada delivered an unforgettable and intimate performance for 500 lucky fans, creating a night to remember in a special look by the brand. The event occurred at Toronto’s iconic Prince’s Gates, a landmark transformed into a breathtaking concert venue. As the night unfolded, the towering arches were illuminated by dazzling lights, casting a mesmerizing glow over the crowd.

Theo Demeke/Converse

Fans swayed and danced beneath the open sky, entirely captivated by Kaytranada’s masterful set. The energy was electric, the beats were infectious, and the setting was just as extraordinary as the music itself, making for a truly magical experience.