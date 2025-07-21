ICYMI: Jalen Hurts Wears Coach, Marni Appoints New Creative Director, And More

Darrell Ann

This weekend in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First up, Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles wore a custom Coach outfit to a Super Bowl LIX ceremony. Next, Rihanna hit the streets of Los Angeles in ERL and Savage X Fenty.

To attend the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, Law Roach wore a look by LR3 Louis Rubi. Separately, actress Quinta Brunson attended the same ceremony in a gown by Temperley London. In further news, Marni recently appointed a new creative director, Meryll Rogge. This appointment is a departure from the male-centric appointments that have been a mainstay in the global fashion industry.

Last but certainly not least, Matthieu Blazy and Chanel are slated to return to New York City for a special presentation in December.

Keep scrolling to know the fashion happenings from the weekend.

Jalen Hurts Wears Coach

At the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX ring ceremony, Jalen Hurts arrived in a custom outfit by Coach. Styled by Melanie Boppel, Hurts’ outfit consisted of a deep grey Coach suit worn with a cream turtleneck top. Accessories included a Breitling watch, a brooch by Tiffany & Co., and a pair of black loafers.

Rihanna Wears ERL

Rihanna has been on a roll lately. For dinner at Giorgio Baldi, the artist and entrepreneur arrived in an oversized ERL suit, paired with a polka dot tie. Her look, styled by Jahleel Weaver, also included a see-through Savage X Fenty bra and matching trousers.

Law Roach Wears LR3 Louis Rubi

The image architect Law Roach stepped out in a striking green ensemble by designer LR3 Louis Rubi for the Las Culturistas Culture Awards. The outfit consisted of a blazer coat paired with oversized pants and a belt that cinched his waist, along with a matching button-up and tie.

Quinta Brunson Wears Temperley London

To attend the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, actress Quinta Brunson wore a blush pink and black gown by Temperley London. The bodice section of the gown featured a butterfly design. This portion of her dress was also designed with intricate beading. Brunson was styled by her longstanding stylist Jessica Paster.

Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel Show Slated For NYC

Days ago it was announced that Matthie Blazy will present his Métiers d’Arts collection for Chanel in New York City on December 2. The presentation will showcase the artistry of the house’s workshops and honor Karl Lagerfeld’s final show in 2018 which also took place in New York. This notes the house’s first show following Lagerfeld’s death.

In a statement, president of Chanel SAS, Bruno Pavlovsky shared the following per WWD: “It was Karl’s last show, so we always get a little nostalgic when we talk about it in-house. But going back to New York with Matthieu and the beginning of a new season is super exciting. [Blazy] will make the creative energy of the city he knows so well resonate with the exceptional savoir-faire of the house.”



Meryll Rogge Appointed Creative Director Of Marni

Last week, it was announced that Meryll Rogge was appointed the creative director of Marni. This appointment follows the success of her eponymous brand. According to a press statement from the house, her brand launched in 2020. Rogge studied Fashion Design at the Royal Academy of Antwerp and then moved to New York, where she joined Marc Jacobs’ design team. Roughly seven years later, the designer returned to Antwerp, where she became the Head of Women’s Design at Dries Van Noten, a role she filled for four years. In 2024, the Belgian Fashion Awards named her Designer of the Year. Rogge will succeed Francesco Risso.