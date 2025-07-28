ICYMI: Doechii Stars In Samsung Campaign, Google Launches AI Try-On Feature, And More

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First, Google has launched an AI try-on feature, enabling consumers to virtually try on clothes before making a purchase. Next, A$AP Rocky and Ray-Ban have launched the Next Generation Collective, unveiling three new futuristic styles. Additionally, highly anticipated brand Off-Season’s first collection is now live.

Meanwhile, Doechii returns as the face of Samsung in their newest Samsung Z Fold7 Campaign. Lastly, Alaïa will return to the Paris Fashion Week calendar to unveil its Spring 2026 collection.

Google Launches An AI Try-On Feature

Google has officially launched a new AI-powered virtual try-on feature, allowing users to upload a photo of themselves and see how clothes might look on them. This tool is now available across Search, Google Shopping, and product listings on Google Images in the U.S., following two months of testing. Users simply tap a product listing and select the “try it on” icon to get started, uploading a full-length image to generate a personalized preview.

Alongside the virtual try-on, Google is also rolling out updated price alerts and previewing a future feature that will let users explore shoppable outfits and room inspiration using generative AI. These updates signal Google’s broader push to enhance the online shopping experience through interactive and personalized tools.

Google

Ray-Ban And A$AP Rocky Unveil The Next Generation Collection

Ray-Ban and A$AP Rocky have teamed up once again to redefine eyewear with The Next Generation Collection—an exclusive release of three futuristic styles that made their debut on the AWGE runway during Men’s Paris Fashion Week. As the first drop from Ray-Ban Studios, this bold launch pushes the boundaries of design with gravity-defying silhouettes and fluid, sculptural lines that challenge the norms of traditional eyewear.

The collection features three ultra-wrapped styles—001, 002, and 003—each presented in striking core black and high-impact colorways like translucent gold and mirrored lenses. Packaged in a collector-grade plexiglass cube and embossed with the A$AP Rocky x Ray-Ban logo, every detail nods to exclusivity and innovation. Merging Harlem creativity with unique design, this limited-edition release is available.

The collection is available online at ray-ban.com ranging from $874 to $901.

Off-Season’s NFL Ready-To-Wear Collection Is Now Live

Off-Season, the premium sports fashion brand by Kristin Juszczyk and Emma Grede, has officially launched its NFL Ready-To-Wear. Designed to merge elevated style with everyday comfort, the collection features pieces for fans of the 49ers, Eagles, Chiefs, Lions, Packers, and Bills, available in sizes XXS–3XL.

Highlights include the Fleece Corset ($125), featuring bold team embroidery and a lace-up back, and the Graphic & Spliced Tees ($110), made from oversized 100% organic cotton.

Head to OffSeasonBrand.com, NFLShop.com, and Fanatics.com to purchase Off-Season’s NFL ready-to-wear collection. Prices range from $110 to $165.

Doechii Stars In Samsung Z Fold7 Campaign

Doechii continues her collaboration with Samsung Galaxy as the face of their latest Galaxy Z Fold7 campaign, which launched today alongside the release of the new foldable phone. In the ad, the artist shows how the device’s ultra-expansive screen transforms into her studio, mic check station, and creative hub—all in one sleek foldable design.

Part of Samsung’s “Can your phone do that?” campaign, the spot showcases how the Galaxy Z Fold7 adapts to Doechii’s fast-paced schedule and boundless creativity. She’s joined by fellow campaign stars Dylan Efron, winner of “The Traitors,” and rapper Jaden Smith, who each showcase the Z Foldables’ standout, multifunctional features.

Alaïa Returns To The Paris Fashion Week Calendar

Alaïa announced in a press release that it will present its Spring 2026 collection on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Designers who are slated to return to Paris Fashion Week include Vaquera, Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, Dries Van Noten, Tom Ford, The Row, Thom Browne, and a multitude of other notable designers.