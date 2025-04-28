ICYMI: Gabrielle Union Wears Tiffany & Co., Modern Dandy By AC Miller Collection Launch, And More

Getty Images

This weekend included many fashion-filled moments worth remembering. To begin, Spike Lee wore Louis Vuitton while Tonya Lewis Lee wore Oscar de la Renta to the 2025 AFI Life Achievement Award Ceremony. Next, Coach has unveiled their new shoe, the Soho Sneaker. Additionally, ba&sh has released their partywear collection titled “Shine On.” Meanwhile, AC Miller has launched a campaign for their Modern Dandy collection which releases today.

In other news, Tiffany & Co. unveiled its Blue Book 2025: Sea of Wonder High Jewelry Collection and hosted an event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art attended by Gabrielle Union-Wade who wore Danielle Frankel. Taylor Russell attended the special affair wearing Conner Ives, while Tylnn Nguyen arrived in Khaite. Each of these attendees donned Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Lastly, Mytheresa has reportedly completed its acquisition of Yoox Net-a-Porter, according to WWD.

Spike Lee Wears Louis Vuittton And Tonya Lewis Lee Wears Oscar de la Renta

Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee were in attendance at the 2025 AFI Life Achievement Award Ceremony. Lewis Lee looked elegant in a light blue Oscar de la Renta gown featuring delicate floral appliqués, complemented by a pop of color from a pink handbag and a bold gold bracelet. Meanwhile, Spike Lee sported a black and white patterned suit by Louis Vuitton, adding his signature flair with a pair of Air Jordan sneakers.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Coach Unveils Soho Sneaker Campaign

Coach’s latest campaign, “Not Just For Walking,” introduces their newest sneaker, the Soho, as more than just footwear, it’s a symbol of versatility and self-expression. To showcase how the sneaker fits into every corner of modern life, Coach teamed up with a dynamic lineup of talent: musician Audrey Nuna, model Giovanna Ramos, basketball stars Tahaad Pettiford and Satou Sabally, and NASCAR driver Toni Breidinger. Each of them embodies a different walk of life, and all of them wear the sneakers their own way.

Directed by filmmaker Colin Tilley, the campaign captures moments of movement, creativity, and bold authenticity. From city streets to basketball courts to racetracks, every scene reflects Coach’s core mission: having the courage to be real.

ba&sh’s Partywear Collection, “Shine On,” Is Now Available

ba&sh’s latest collection is a celebration of radiance, movement, and effortless elegance, created for those who naturally draw every gaze in the room. Designed for individuals who shine in the spotlight, it is bold, confident, and poised.

Divided into two distinct capsules, the collection begins with “The White Capsule,” a refined offering for modern brides, built on the belief that saying “yes” should feel as effortless as it is momentous. The second, “Partywear,” is imagined for those who live on the dance floor. Here, fluid fabrics and sculptural silhouettes come together to honor the beauty of the body in motion.

Head to ba&sh’s website to purchase pieces from the “Shine On” collection.

The Modern Dandy Collection Campaign Has Lanched

Stylist duo Marquise Miller and Aaron Christmon, whose work has been seen on stars like Big Sean, Daniel Kaluuya, and Khalid have revealed a themed collection ahead of this year’s Met Gala exhibition. The seven-piece collection which will be available exclusively on Walmart.com combines redefined tailoring with bold self-expression, bringing red-carpet energy to those who may traditionally be left out of high-fashion conversations, according to a press statement. Miller and Christmon served as designers and creative directors.

Joshua Kissi

The capsule is paired with an all-star creative cast, including Joey Bada$$, Syd Acker, and Sean Lyles. The eloquent photography was shot by Joshua Kissi.

The collection will be available exclusively online at walmart.com/moderndandy beginning at 3 PM EST, pricing ranges from $15 to $26.

Joshua Kissi

Tiffany & Co. Unveils Blue Book 2025: Sea of Wonder High Jewelry Collection

Tiffany & Co. unveils Blue Book 2025: Sea of Wonder, A Dreamlike High jewelry collection inspired by the ocean’s boundless beauty. This collection focuses on the essence of motion and its mysteriousness. Conceived by Nathalie Verdeille, Chief Artistic Officer of Jewelry and High Jewelry, this collection ventures into a dreamlike exploration of the ocean — where reality dissolves into abstraction. Blue Book 2025: Sea of Wonder is a tribute to Jean Schlumberger’s iconic marine-inspired creations, reinterpreted through a contemporary lens.

Immersing itself in the mysteries of the deep, the collection transforms the ocean’s endless biodiversity into an otherworldly realm. Verdeille captures the essence of the sea with a palette that glows like underwater light, radiant, iridescent, and alive with the bioluminescent pulse of marine life. Each piece is a poetic reimagining of the deep’s hidden splendor.

Gabrielle Union Wears Danielle Frankel And Tiffany & Co.

To celebrate the debut of Tiffany & Co.’s high jewelry collection, actress Gabrielle Union made a striking appearance on the blue carpet in a silk Danielle Frankel gown. The strapless cream dress, adorned with a delicate floral pattern, was beautifully accented by a pendant necklace in platinum from the 2024 Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Collection, its design reminiscent of the sun. Completing her radiant look was a dazzling bracelet in platinum with diamonds and earrings in platinum with diamonds. She also donned a ring in platinum with a diamond of over 8 carats and diamonds.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Taylor Russell Wears Conner Ives And Tiffany & Co.

Actress, Taylor Russell stunned in a pale blue chiffon gown elegantly paired with a sleek high bun. The dress featured a high halter neckline and a flowing train that trailed gracefully behind her. Its soft blue hue harmonized beautifully with the varied shades of blue throughout the collection. The Tiffany & Co. pieces she wore included a necklace in platinum with Akoya pearls and diamonds, earrings in platinum and 18k yellow gold with diamonds, and a ring in platinum and 18k yellow gold with diamonds.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Tylnn Nguyen Wears Khaite And Tiffany & Co.

Model and designer Tylynn Nguyen gracefully complemented the oceanic theme of Tiffany’s high jewelry collection. She wore a baby pink silk dress from Khaite, its gathered neckline and subtly rippled fabric echoing the movement of the sea. Her look was finished with Victoria® Mixed Cluster earrings in platinum with diamonds, a necklace in platinum with diamonds placed throughout, a Victoria® Vine tennis bracelet, a diamond bypass ring, and a Victoria® Vine band ring with diamonds allowing the dress and jewelry to harmonize beautifully.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Mytheresa Finalizes Yoox Net-a-Porter Acquisition

Mytheresa confirmed that it purchased 100 percent of YNAP from Richemont, and has planned to consolidate the two companies under the MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. umbrella, according to WWD. It will reportedly be renamed LuxExperience B.V. and will continue to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with the trade name of LuxExperience, and ticker symbol of “LUXE” effective May 1.