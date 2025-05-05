ICYMI: Ferragamo Hosts Star-Studded Dinner, Doja Cat Stars In New Marc Jacobs Campaign, And More

Getty Images

This weekend included many fashion-filled moments worth remembering. To begin, Ferragamo’s Maximillian Davis hosted a New York City dinner ahead of the Met Gala. Additionally, Marc Jacobs tapped Doja Cat to star in their latest campaign and gave a preview of her newest track, “Jealous Type.”

Next, MCM and Snipes have launched an exclusive capsule collection that fuses German luxury with streetwear culture, inspired by Miami’s bold energy. Damson Idris and Sofia Richie Grainge are reportedly joining Tommy Hilfiger at this year’s Met Gala. Lastly, Anok Yai will wear Amiri to the King’s Trust fourth Annual Global Gala.

Keep scrolling below to learn more about these fashion moments from over the weekend.

Ferragamo’s Creative Director Maximilian Davis Hosts New York City Dinner

In celebration of Met Gala weekend and Ferragamo’s creative director Maximilian Davis, the brand hosted an intimate dinner on Saturday at Torrisi Bar and Restaurant in New York City. The evening brought together fashion and culture icons including Tracee Ellis Ross, Solange Knowles, LaKeith Stanfield, Ayo Edebiri, Jeff Goldblum, Stefon Diggs, and Paloma Elsesser. Each guest wore standout Ferragamo looks that reflected the house’s evolving identity under Davis’ direction.

Ferragamo’s legacy in Hollywood stretches back to the 1920s when Salvatore Ferragamo was known as the “shoemaker to the stars.” Under Davis, that legacy has been reimagined with a fresh lens, fusing Italian craftsmanship with modern elegance. The evening honored this evolution, pairing a classic Italian menu with Davis’ innovative creations in footwear, handbags, and ready-to-wear—offering a glimpse at Ferragamo’s new Hollywood.

Nordstrom NYC And New Balance Celebrate Opening Of New Balance At The Corner

On May 1, New Balance and Nordstrom NYC launched New Balance @ The Corner, a three-month pop-up at Nordstrom’s NYC flagship. Guests enjoyed cocktails, light bites, custom screen printing, and music by DJ Alizay, followed by a performance from Ravyn Lenae.

The shop kicked off with “Grey Days,” a celebration of New Balance’s iconic color, and will feature monthly drops, exclusive collaborations, and customization experiences. Located at 57th and Broadway, the pop-up runs through August 3rd, in-store and online at Nordstrom.com.

Marc Jacobs Taps Doja Cat for Latest Campaign

To kick off fashion’s biggest week, Marc Jacobs unveils its Pre-Fall 2025 campaign, Staycation, starring Grammy winner artist Doja Cat. The campaign debuts the vibrant new Dual Bag collection and previews her unreleased track “Jealous Type” from her upcoming album Vie, blending music, retro glam, and bold summer style in true Marc Jacobs fashion.

“Being on vacation isn’t about where you go,” Doja Cat shared. “It’s about how you show up—whether you’re just enjoying the city or soaking up the sun at the beach. This Marc Jacobs campaign is about living life and serving looks. It couldn’t be a more perfect stage to preview my new music, where retro glam meets a little soul.”

MCM and SNIPES Unveil Bold Streetwear Collection In Collaboration with DJ Khaled

MCM and SNIPES have launched an exclusive capsule collection that fuses German luxury with streetwear culture, inspired by Miami’s bold energy. Featuring DJ Khaled as the campaign’s face, the collection celebrates creativity, community, and the vibrant spirit of the 305 through standout apparel and accessories.

“As SNIPES’ Chief Creative Officer, I’m focused on bringing iconic collabs to the people — and this one with MCM really shows up and shows out,” says DJ Khaled in a press release. “The fact that it’s inspired by the 305 makes it personal for me… What we got is another one!”

The collection will be available on May 9, online at SNIPES.com and MCM with prices ranging from $200 to $800.

Damson Idris And Sofia Richie Grainge Will Accompany Tommy And Dee Hilfiger At The 2025 Met Gala

Global brand ambassadors Damson Idris and Sofia Richie Grainge will join Tommy and Dee Hilfiger at the 2025 Met Gala on May 5. All four will wear custom TOMMY HILFIGER looks inspired by this year’s dress code, Tailored for You, in celebration of the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

Tommy Hilfiger’s Met Gala legacy began in 1998 with Alan Cumming’s metallic suit. Since then, the brand has dressed icons like Zendaya and Stray Kids, honoring cultural trailblazers through bold, custom design.

Anok Yai Wears Amiri

Model and style icon Anok Yai turned heads at The King’s Trust’s fourth annual Global Gala in New York on Thursday, wearing a striking look from AMIRI’s Autumn/Winter 2025 collection. Known for her bold fashion choices and runway presence, Yai stunned in Look 3, a velvet stripe double-breasted blazer paired with matching flare trousers.