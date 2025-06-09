ICYMI: Femme It Forward Hosts High Tea Event, Elisa Johnson Los Angeles Pop-Up, And More 

Courtesy

This weekend, there were many fashion-filled moments worth remembering. To begin, Femme It Forward hosted a stylish high tea to kick off the 2025 BET Awards. Next, Chanel launches circular materials hub, Nevold. Elisa Johnson hosted her first Los Angeles pop-up over the weekend.

In other news, David’s Bridal has moved production out of China due to tariffs and their commitment to not increasing pricing. Next up, the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists have been announced.

Lastly, Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain will receive the 2025 Couture Council Award on behalf of The Museum at FIT.

Keep scrolling below to learn more about these fashion moments from over the weekend.

Elisa Johnson Hosts Los Angeles Pop-Up

This past Saturday, Elisa Johnson hosted an inaugural pop-up in West Hollywood. At the event, she revealed her debut jewelry capsule alongside a curated selection of her bestselling eyewear. Additional components at the pop-up included complimentary champagne, a piercing station, and a custom photobooth.

Attendees included Lori Harvey, Storm Reid, DJ KITTYSAYWORLD, Apryl Jones, Elly Karamoh, and more.

Femme It Forward Hosted A High Tea To Kick Off 2025 BET Awards

Entrepreneur Heather Lowery hosted her annual High Tea celebration in the heart of Los Angeles to mark the kickoff of the 2025 BET Awards. This exclusive event honored three dynamic women leading the way in entertainment, culture, and representation: Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles, actress and entrepreneur Renee Hayslett, and Kim Paige, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at BET. Attendees included honoree Crystal Renee Hayslett, DonYé Taylor, and CEO of Fashion Bomb Daily, Claire Sulmers.

Surrounded by an inspiring group of influential women, the celebration centered on sisterhood, shared purpose, and the collective power of women shaping culture. The setting was elegantly styled in soft nude tones, linens, pastel florals, and touches of gold, creating a radiant and refined atmosphere.

In a statement, Lowery shared, “This tea is about celebrating not just visibility, but vulnerability, strength, and leadership. Today’s honorees embody what it means to be fearless and feminine all at once.”

Chanel Launches Circular Materials Hub: Nevold

Chanel is committing to sustainability with the launch of Nevold, which is a business-to-business platform dedicated to circular material development, according to WWD. Chanel hired the former CEO of Patou, Sophie Brocart to run Nevold and lead the sustainability project. Chanel has reportedly invested between € 50 million and € 80 million in its development.

David’s Bridal Reportedly Moved Production Out Of China

Tariffs are becoming a growing concern across a range of industries, including the wedding sector. With many wedding essentials such as dresses from China, flowers from South America, and wine from France being sourced internationally, rising import costs could drive overall wedding expenses up by as much as 30%.

Kelly Cook, CEO of David’s Bridal, told Glossy that the company has shifted most of its production out of China in response to these tariffs. At the end of last year, 63% of their goods were produced in China; by the end of next month, that number will drop to zero. The company has since redirected its manufacturing to countries like Vietnam, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka, where tariff rates are significantly lower than in China.

“We do not want to raise prices due to tariffs, and we haven’t raised them,” Cook shared with Glossy.

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Announce 10 Finalists

After celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Fashion Found, the Council of Fashion Designers of America and Vogue announced the ten finalists. They are Ashlyn’s Ashlynn Park; Aubero’s Julian Louie; Bach Mai; Bernard James; Don’t Let Disco by Ashley Moubayed; Gabe Gordon and Timothy Gibbons from Gabe Gordon; Heirlome’s Stephanie Suberville; Jamie Okuma; Meruert Tolegen; and Peter Do. This group consists of designers across all markets, womenswear, menswear, jewelry, and accessories.

“Now entering its third decade, we see just how much the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund has transformed American fashion into a diverse and inclusive industry, and this year’s designers underscore the point,” CFDA CEO Steven Kolb tells Vogue. “We look forward to seeing how the finalists will make their mark on American fashion.”

Olivier Rousteing Announced As 2025 Couture Council Award Winner

Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain, will receive the 2025 Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion during the Council’s annual luncheon on Wednesday, September 3 at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City. This event is essential as it precedes New York Fashion Week and the event benefits the Museum of FIT, which is the only museum solely dedicated to fashion in New York, with past recipients of the award including Simon Porte Jacquemus, Gabriela Hearst, Thom Browne, Karl Lagerfeld, and more.

“Receiving The Museum at FIT’s Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion is a profound honor and a unique moment of reflection,” Rousteing said in a statement. “Style is not merely about clothing; it’s about the art of expression and the beautiful stories we share. Throughout my journey at Balmain, I’ve always pushed boundaries and challenged conventional notions of beauty to offer new and unexpected narratives. This award celebrates not just my work and my incredible team, but the collective spirit of boldness and creativity that fuels our industry as we continue to redefine the world of fashion.”