ICYMI: Doechii Wears Thom Browne To 2025 Grammys, Honor The Gift Launches SS25 Collection, And More

This weekend included many fashion-filled moments worth remembering. To begin, Doechii wore Thom Browne to the 67th Grammy Awards. Additionally, Kendrick Lamar wore Maison Margiela to accept his Record of the Year and Song of the Year awards at the Grammys. Next, Jaden and Willow Smith hit the Grammys red carpet together wearing Louis Vuitton and McQueen.

Up next, Kelly Rowland attended the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in Harbison Studio. To attend the same gala Jackie Asamoah wore a gown by Ghanaian-born designer Mimmy Yeboah. Following this, Russel Westbrook’s Honor The Gift released their Spring 2025 collection inspired by the Inner City Auto Club.

Lastly, Canada Goose and Giants of Africa capsule collection continues the partnership’s mission of empowering African youth.

Kendrick Lamar Wears Maison Margiela

Yesterday evening at the Grammys Lamar walked away with awards for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. For the ceremony, he donned a Canadian tuxedo by Maison Margiela. The button-up jacket fit snugly on the rapper–and as for his jeans, they were slim-fitting. He topped off his look with a matching baseball hat in addition to a white T-shirt and a Jesus piece chain.

Doechii Wears Thom Browne

Last night, Doechii took home Best Rap Album in a custom Thom Browne ensemble. The rising rap star has been turning heads all year with her latest project, Alligator Bites. Doechii and her stylist, Sam Woolf, teamed up with the iconic American fashion house Thom Browne to curate a series of standout looks for the Grammy-winning artist. From the red carpet to her performance, and even while accepting her award, every outfit was perfectly on point. She stepped onto the carpet in a figure-hugging dress with padded hips, loafer-style platform heels, and a white dress shirt layered under a strapless bustier, featuring a lace-up detail along the back.

For the ceremony, she wore a mini blazer that was nearly sleeveless in gray with a structured and oversized skirt. These two pieces were paired with a white button-up and a black tie.

Willow Smith Wears McQueen And Versace

The Smith siblings, Willow and Jaden, stepped onto the Grammys red carpet in two standout looks. Willow rocked a stunning two-piece set with a long blazer-style jacket from McQueen.

Separately, Jaden Smith made a bold statement in a Louis Vuitton suit paired with a striking headpiece. Both have been carving out their own paths in music, separate from their father Will Smith’s legendary career, and it’s exciting to see them celebrated together at such a prestigious level.

Kelly Rowland Wears Harbison Studio

Singer Kelly Rowland attends the fourth annual Fifteen Percent Gala wearing Harbison Studio. The neon green hooded dress adorned with a large jewel in the center to hold the neckline together. The event’s black-tie, Black-designer dress code perfectly aligned with the organization’s mission, while also spotlighting Black designers.

Jackie Asamoah Wears Mimmy Yeboah

To attend the star-studded previously mentioned gala influencer Jackie Asamoah wore a custom gown by Ghanaian designer Mimmy Yeboah. The gown was a stunning ensemble that was created with a golden fabric. The dramatic sleeves added to the regal nature of the frock. Tailoring is credited to Baba Jagne, while the creative direction was spearheaded by Amiraa Vainqueur.

Honor The Gift Reveals Spring 2025 Collection

Inspired by The Inner City Auto Club and rooted in ‘90s nostalgia, this ready-to-wear collection highlights the history and evolution of Los Angeles. Designed to reignite the spirit and energy of past generations, it channels the essence of the city’s golden era through dynamic visuals and creative direction influenced by the cult classic Paid in Full.

Blending various atmospheres and aesthetics, the collection offers a versatile wardrobe that effortlessly transitions from day to night. It embodies the carefree joy of endless days spent moving from spot to spot, ensuring every piece is fit for any occasion. Standout designs include denim essentials, bold graphic tees, custom yarn-striped vests, coordinated pant sets, messenger bags, bucket hats, and a statement-making suede bomber.

Honor The Gift’s Spring 2025 collection will be available online on February 6.

Canada Goose Releases Second Collaboration With Giants of Africa

Building on the success of their 2023 collaboration, the new Canada Goose X Giants of Africa capsule collection continues the partnership’s mission of empowering African youth. For over 20 years, Giants of Africa has focused on fostering community and cultivating belief through basketball, and this collaboration further amplifies their shared purpose of enabling individuals to achieve greatness and pursue their dreams.

The four-piece Canada Goose x Giants of Africa collection includes an insulated bomber jacket, a hoodie, cargo pants, and an Arctic toque, each designed with unique details inspired by the organization’s mission and the basketball courts built in Kenya. The bomber features performance satin fabric, pattern tape, and a “Dream Big” mission statement on the neck tape, while the hoodie showcases a custom spray print of Africa’s topographical map and embroidered graphics.

100% of proceeds will support Giants of Africa’s mission to empower youth. The limited-edition collection is available in select stores and online at canadagoose.com.