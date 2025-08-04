ICYMI: Doechii Wears DSquared At Lollapalooza, Daveed Baptiste Debuts Fashion Exhibit, And More

Getty Images

This weekend in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First up, in Chicago at Lollapalooza, Doechii wore sporty custom pieces by DSquared. Next up, Daveed Baptiste and Material for the Arts have launched a fashion exhibit in Long Island City.

Separately, in tech news, ShopMy has revealed its shopping platform, which is packed with intentional features. Next, Derek Lam 10 Crosby and FRĒDA SALVADOR have teamed up on a collaborative capsule.

Doechii Wears Custom DSquared

Over in Chicago at Lollapalooza this weekend, Doechii arrived for her set in a striking look by DSquared. Styled by her longstanding collaborator, stylist Sam Woolf, the artist’s outfit consisted of an ultra mini skirt and a cropped blazer. The blazer featured red pin stripes and oversized buttons in silver. The sleeves were major too: they were designed with navy and green stripes with a hint of white.

White and black arm sleeves were added to her look–and a pair of brown trucker-inspired leather boots topped off her ensemble. In a separate look, the artist wore a custom bodysuit in a deep green hue.

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

Daveed Baptiste And Material for the Arts Debut Fashion Exhibit

Material for the Arts, based in Queens, New York, recently launched the efforts of artist-designer Daveed Baptiste. “Soaring High,” MFTA’s first-ever fashion exhibit, showcases Baptiste’s construction of garments that explore his Haitian background. As a Designer-In-Residence, Baptiste had access to MFTA’s 35,000-square-foot warehouse, supplies, and other resources. He has spent the past year working on “Soaring High.”

“Materials for the Arts gave me access to what most people overlook — discarded materials with untold potential. This residency challenged me to dream big with what’s already here. Sustainability, for me, is a practice of honoring what exists and seeing beauty in what’s been cast aside,” Baptiste shared in an email.

A closing reception and artist talk featuring Baptiste and fashion scholar and educator Kimberly M. Jenkins will take place on Thursday, August 7, at the Materials for the Arts in Long Island City at 7 pm.

Material for the Arts

ShopMy Launches Shopping Platform

ShopMy, a platform created to disrupt creator marketing into measurable performance, has launched its own consumer shopping platform. The launch introduces a different approach to product discovery. According to a press release: “ShopMy introduces a fundamentally different approach to product discovery, where human taste and expertise take center stage over endless feeds, impersonal marketplaces, and algorithmic recommendations.”

The core of the launch centers around “Circles,” a feature that allows shoppers to curate their own shop through trusted creators whose recommendations collectively shape what they “see, shop, and save.” Notably, the platform integrates ShopMy’s established creator network of 175,000 creators and 1,000+ brand partners alongside Thingtesting’s verified custom reviews on the horizon.

“We were founded on the belief that taste, technology, and design could make creator recommendations more accessible and actionable. Now we’re bringing that same innovation directly to consumers. When you build a Circle, you’re creating your own curated shop, filled with recommendations from people whose taste you trust,” said Harry Rein, Co-Founder and CEO of ShopMy.

ShopMy

Derek Lam 10 Crosby And FRĒDA SALVADOR Launch Capsule Collection

New York-based contemporary womenswear brand Derek Lam 10 Crosby has launched a limited-edition capsule collection with luxury footwear and accessories brand FRĒDA SALVADOR. The launch is rooted in both brands’ shared affinity for denim and classic wardrobe staples. The collaboration is made up of a denim flat and a matching full-length denim trench coat studded with FRĒDA SALVADOR’s signature silver studs. A pair of white woven leather ballet flats is also a part of the launch. Each design centers around a playful and joyful take on closet staples. (This marks Derek Lam 10 Crosby’s first footwear collaboration.)

“As a brand that is focused on exuding a refined femininity in everything we do, it was important to partner with a female-led and founded brand. We couldn’t have found a better partner than Freda Salvador to work with for our first footwear collaboration. This collaboration came together in such an organic manner and became a natural extension of our fall collection,” said Danielle Alalu, Brand President of Derek Lam 10 Crosby.

The new collaborative collection is currently available in-store and online at DerekLam.com and FredaSalvador.com. Pricing ranges from $295-$595. On August 9th, Derek Lam 10 Crosby is slated to host an event at its East Hampton store, hosted by Quincy Davis, to celebrate the launch.