ICYMI: Doechii Channels Office-core At NYC Performance, Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2025 Menswear, And More

Courtesy

This weekend included many fashion-filled moments worth remembering. Kicking things off, Doechii performed at Edge NYC in celebration of the Samsung Galaxy Edge launch, wearing a striking look from White Abyss. Following that, Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Swim collection with Walmart made its runway debut, bringing bold energy to the season.

In fashion news, Jonathan Anderson has officially been named Creative Director of the entire Dior house, expanding beyond his initial role focused solely on menswear. Meanwhile, Louis Vuitton Menswear unveiled its Pre-Fall 2025 collection, showcasing a refined vision of modern travel and tailored elegance.

Doechii Channels Office-Core In White Abyss

Doechii and Samsung Galaxy joined forces to continue pushing the boundaries of music and technology. To celebrate the debut of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Doechii delivered an intimate performance at Edge NYC in Hudson Yards. For the occasion, she wore a bubble-hemmed trench coat layered over a crisp white button-up and maroon tie, styled with tan sheer socks, black slingback heels, and square-shaped black glasses.

Megan Thee Stallion Debuted Hot Girl Swim At Miami Swim Week

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has teamed up with Walmart to turn “Hot Girl Summer” into a swimwear collection now available in stores. The line made its runway debut with a range of standout pieces, including a silver cut-out one-piece worn by Megan herself, along with a variety of bold two-pieces in shades of pink, purple, and black. The collection also features branded one-pieces emblazoned with the iconic Hot Girl Summer logo, bringing Megan’s signature style to the swimwear scene.

The collection is now available for purchase at Walmart both online and in-store ranging from $16 to $28.

Dior Has Named Jonathan Anderson As Creative Director Of Women’s, Men’s, And Haute Couture

Jonathan Anderson was initially announced as the artistic director of menswear in April. However, as of yesterday, his role has been expanded to Creative Director of Women’s, Men’s, and Haute Couture at Dior, according to WWD. At Loewe, Anderson completely reinvented the brand, and there is great anticipation to see how he brings his distinctive vision to a major and influential house like Dior. While Loewe operates with a much smaller team, Delphine Arnault told WWD that Anderson has demonstrated strong leadership and team management skills. These qualities make him well-suited to lead the entire house, not just the menswear division.

“Jonathan Anderson is one of the greatest creative talents of his generation. His incomparable artistic signature will be a crucial asset in writing the next chapter of the history of the house of Dior,” said Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH Dior’s parent in a statement.

Louis Vuitton Debuts Pre-Fall 2025 Menswear Campaign

Louis Vuitton’s Pre-Fall 2025 Menswear collection captures the spirit of the modern-day traveler, offering a seamless wardrobe that transitions effortlessly from the beaches of Miami to the pools of Paris. The collection revisits the leisurely elegance of dandy dressing, reinterpreted through a contemporary lens. It follows the journey from voyage to arrival, extending into accessories like shoes and sunglasses that enhance the narrative of travel. Standout pieces include intricately crafted trunks, sharp suiting, elevated resortwear, and more. All designed to embody a refined sense of wanderlust.