ICYMI: Doechii Stuns At Billboard Women In Music 2025, Aisling Camp Hosts Intimate Dinner, And More

This weekend included many fashion-filled moments worth remembering. To begin, Doechii stunned at this year’s Billboard’s Women in Music event in an archival Donna Karan gown. At the affair, Tyla also donned a gown by Jean Paul Gaultier. Ari Lennox also turned heads in a Coperni ensemble at the event which was well-attended by celebrities and music industry insiders alike. While Victoria Monét arrived for the ceremony in LaQuan Smith.

Next up, Loewe’s Crafted World Exhibition opened on March 29 in Tokyo. Separately, Ted Stansfield will succeed Ib Kamara as editor-in-chief of Dazed.

Meanwhile, designer Aisling Camps hosted an intimate dinner in New York’s Meatpacking district to celebrate Collection 6. Finally, the V&A’s fashion gallery is set to temporarily shut down in May while it is transformed into the Burberry Gallery.

Doechii Stuns In Donna Karan

For the lauded Billboard Women in Music event hosted at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, Doechii walked away with the “Woman of The Year” award. While attending, she was spotted in a gown by Donna Karan credited to the brand’s Fall/Winter 2014 collection. The gown featured quite a few see-through sections and a high slit, but it was quite chic. The look also featured a vintage Fendi baguette bag.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Tyla Wears Jean Paul Gaultier

South African Amapiano star Tyla arrived for the Billboard Women in Music event in a black gown by Jean Paul Gaultier. The gown evoked Avant-Garde inclinations and featured hundreds of see-through elements. Similar to the model from the house’s Spring/Summer 2025 Couture runway show, Tyla also donned matching undergarments in black. She was styled by celebrity stylist Ronnie Hart.

Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic

Ari Lennox Wears Coperni

To attend Billboard’s Women in Music, Ari Lennox stood out in a look by Coperni. Her fashion moment which delved into office core made a distinct statement. It consisted of a sleek trench coat which also moonlighted as a bodysuit. In its entirety, this was such a chic moment for the singer and songwriter.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Victoria Monét Wears LaQuan Smith

Another look that caught our attention at the Billboard Women in Music featured Victoria Monét. The singer and songwriter delivered a slick look courtesy of New York-based designer LaQuan Smith. The outfit from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2025 ready-to-wear collection featured a vinyl low-cut bustier at the top, and at the bottom, a well-crafted skirt featured countless silver discs that felt very ’70s. Victoria was styled by celebrity stylist Morgan Pinney.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Loewe’s Crafted World Exhibition Is Open In Tokyo

This immersive exhibition debuted in Shanghai and is now open in Tokyo’s Harajuku district. It is the brand’s first major exhibition, paying homage to many artifacts and artworks in conjunction with previous collections, runway tapes, and behind-the-scenes clips of artisans bringing the clothing and accessories to life. Founded in 1846 in Madrid, the exhibition showcases 179 years of craftsmanship and culture. Crafted World Tokyo showcases a meticulously curated collection of works and architectural designs, highlighting LOEWE’s collaborations and cultural initiatives across Japan and beyond.

Loewe’s Crafted World Exhibition runs from March 29 to May 11, 2025.

Ted Stansfield To Succeed Ib Kamara As Dazed Editor-in-Chief

Ted Stansfield will be promoted from his role as editorial director of Dazed Digital and AnOthermag.com, as well as Editor of Another Man. His promotion follows the departure of Ib Kamara in June, but this isn’t the only change at the magazine. Dominique Insley has been appointed editorial director, Serena Smith is now deputy editor, Imruh Asha takes on the role of fashion and image director, Ana Takahashi serves as beauty editor at large, Laura Pitcher has been named U.S. editor, and Ester Mejibovski steps in as art director, according to WWD.

Aisling Camps Celebrates The Launch Of Collection 6

Designer Aisling Camps hosted an intimate dinner to celebrate the launch of her new collection, Collection 6. Last week, the special dinner was held at the Gansevoort Hotel in the Meatpacking District. She curated a group of brand friends and creatives for a monumental experience. Guests included designer Kingsley Gbadegesin, model Tami Williams, Vanity Fair‘s Kia Goosby, Vogue‘s Naomi Elizée, and digital strategist and consultant Candace Marie.

Mark Kang

Collection 6 blends artistry with precision. Camps is known for her technical approach to design. Each garment is structural, allowing it to captivate us visually while also having exquisite craftsmanship and tailoring. The collection continues to infuse key design elements like intricate weaving, which draws inspiration from winding rivers.

To shop the new collection, head to aislingcamps.com.

Mark Kang

Victoria And Albert Fashion Gallery Will Shut Down In May, Reopening Spring 2027 As The Burberry Gallery

The Fashion Gallery will close on May 4th and reopen in Spring 2027 for a much-needed shakeup, according to WWD. In the future, it will be known as The Burberry Gallery. Burberry plans to make the space “participatory” to elevate visitor experiences. They still plan to showcase the V&A’s extensive fashion collection.

“Founded in the same decade, V&A and Burberry have been pillars of British fashion” for more than for over 150 years,” Tristram Hunt, the director of the V&A told WWD. “We share a commitment to ensuring our proud heritage inspires the next generation of creatives. This partnership allows us to share the V&A’s incredible collections in new and accessible ways and support education and craftsmanship across the country” alongside Burberry, the report noted.